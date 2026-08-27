113th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als look to become first team headed to postseason

Playoffs August 27, 2026
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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes are looking to become the first team in 2026 to lock in a playoff spot. The team also has the potential to clinch a home playoff date.
The following scenarios are in play in Week 13.
EAST DIVISION
WEST DIVISION
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.
WEEK 13 SCHEDULE