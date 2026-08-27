113th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als look to become first team headed to postseason

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes are looking to become the first team in 2026 to lock in a playoff spot. The team also has the potential to clinch a home playoff date.

The following scenarios are in play in Week 13.

EAST DIVISION

MTL WIN + HAM LOSS = Montreal clinches postseason berth and the right to host a playoff game.

MTL WIN + HAM WIN + TOR WIN + OTT WIN = Montreal clinches a postseason berth by eliminating the possibility of being surpassed in the standings by a West crossover team.

WEST DIVISION

No clinching scenarios

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 13 SCHEDULE