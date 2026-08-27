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Playoffs August 27, 2026

113th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als look to become first team headed to postseason

CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes are looking to become the first team in 2026 to lock in a playoff spot. The team also has the potential to clinch a home playoff date.

The following scenarios are in play in Week 13.

EAST DIVISION

  • MTL WIN + HAM LOSS = Montreal clinches postseason berth and the right to host a playoff game.
  • MTL WIN + HAM WIN + TOR WIN + OTT WIN = Montreal clinches a postseason berth by eliminating the possibility of being surpassed in the standings by a West crossover team.

WEST DIVISION

  • No clinching scenarios

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 13 SCHEDULE

  • August 28 | MTL at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN, RDS, CFL+, SiriusXM
  • August 29 | HAM at CGY | 3 p.m. ET | TSN, CTV, Crave, RDS2, CFL+, SiriusXM
  • August 29 | TOR at SSK | 7 p.m. ET | TSN, CFL+, SiriusXM
  • August 30 | BC at OTT | 7 p.m. ET | TSN, RDS2, CBSSN, CFL+, SiriusXM