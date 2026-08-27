3 keys to victory for Montreal, Winnipeg in Week 13

WINNIPEG — The Montreal Alouettes take their league-best 9-1 record on the road to Winnipeg to kick off Week 13 against the Blue Bombers on Friday Night Football at Princess Auto Stadium.

Montreal has won seven straight after downing the Ottawa REDBLACKS last week.

Winnipeg is hoping to rebound from a loss to the Edmonton Elks.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Friday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada or CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. KABION ENTO IS EVERYWHERE

The Alouettes have allowed the fewest points so far this season, and defensive back Kabion Ento is a reason why. Ento has been all over the field of late, including picking off a pass and forcing a fumble against Ottawa. His job this week is to keep his eyes on the Bombers’ top targets, Ontaria Wilson and Tim White.

2. CAN THE OFFENCE KEEP ROLLING?

Montreal can beat teams in a multitude of ways, whether it be in the air or on the ground. Their most likely path to success in this game may be via the legs of running back Travis Theis, given how well the Bombers’ secondary has played this season. But never count out the damage quarterback Davis Alexander can do with his arm, as he leads the league with 3,400 passing yards.

3. GET ZACH COLLAROS UNCOMFORTABLE

If there’s an area the Als’ defence can improve, it’s in the sacks department, tallying 17 on the season. If defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson can get up close and personal with Bombers’ pivot Zach Collaros, it only makes the opposing offence’s life harder.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. A BIG GAME FROM ONTARIA WILSON

Receiver Ontaria Wilson leads the Bombers with 75 targets, but has averaged only 35 yards over his past three games. Collaros won’t shy away from going to him, so his recent play is likely a hiccup that won’t last.

2. TURNING CHANCES INTO MAJORS

There have been times this season when Winnipeg’s offence has put themselves in position to score but have ultimately settled for field goals. Facing a Montreal team that’s among the best at putting points on the board, missing out on majors won’t bode well. Whether it’s Collaros or running back Brady Oliveira, someone needs to come through when the chances are there.

3. ANSWERS AGAINST THE RUN

Winnipeg’s defence has a tall task ahead of them and needs to find a way to stop the Als’ ground attack that averages a league-leading 118.8 yards per game on the ground. The unit will look to linebackers Tony Jones, Jaylen Smith and Kyrie Wilson to make plays past the line of scrimmage to limit explosive plays.

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