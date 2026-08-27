4 storylines to watch in Week 13

Week 13 in the CFL arrives with plenty of intrigue in each matchup.

The Montreal Alouettes have a chance to become the first team in the CFL to clinch a playoff spot.

All eyes will be on a pair of offensive stars in Calgary.

Toronto’s run game came alive in Week 12, but can it continue this week? And the BC Lions are streaking.

Sound good? Let’s dive in.

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WILL THE ALS CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH?

Montreal at Winnipeg | Friday, August 28 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Yes, it’s only late August, but we’re already talking about playoffs.

The Montreal Alouettes have dominated so far this season, as they sit with a 9-1 record heading into Week 13. Now they have the chance to become the first team in 2026 to lock up a playoff spot.

If Montreal defeats the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose to the Calgary Stampeders, the Als will lock up both a playoff berth and a home playoff spot.

With an Als win, a Toronto win, a Hamilton win and an Ottawa win, Montreal clinches a postseason berth by eliminating the possibility of being surpassed in the standings by a West crossover team.

Will this be the week that Davis Alexander and co. clinch? The Bombers will be hoping that won’t be the case as they try to use their league-best defence against the pass (268.8 yards per game) to slow down Alexander and his aerial attack.

WILL VA BE GOOD TO GO ON SATURDAY?

Hamilton at Calgary | Saturday, August 29 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CTV/CRAVE/CFL+

With the Calgary Stampeders returning from a Week 12 bye, the focus will be on two of their offensive stars.

Vernon Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills both left Week 11’s contest and were listed on the team’s injury report this week as each dealing with head injuries.

Mills was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Adams Jr. was listed as limited on both days. Head coach Dave Dickenson said that both are trending positively after practice earlier this week, as they prepare for their second meeting against Hamilton of the season.

Calgary won the Week 9 contest thanks in large part to their defence. Marquel Lee forced a strip sack on Harrison Frost and Kyle Wilson scooped and scored, while Derrick Moncrief scored a game-sealing pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

Tre Ford started for the Ticats last week and despite the loss, Ford had his best offensive output of the season. He threw for a career-high 356 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Can Hamilton bounce back from their Week 12 loss to the Argos? Or will Calgary take the season series?

CAN TORONTO KEEP ROLLING ON THE GROUND?

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Saturday, August 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

It’s been well documented just how good the Toronto Argonauts’ passing game has been this season. Quarterback Chad Kelly has been fearless pushing the ball downfield to his receivers, making big plays and sometimes, throwing interceptions. The team currently leads the CFL in passing yards (347.1 per game).

But last week Toronto threw another wrinkle into their offensive game plan, establishing the ground game against Hamilton. They put up a season-high 145 rushing yards, with Canadian rookie Isaiah Smith accounting for 99 of those yards on 15 carries in his first start. Qualan Jones also tallied 37 yards on nine attempts and Kelly added nine himself. The team’s previous highest rushing total was back in Week 2 against Ottawa (111).

With the balanced offence finding success against the Ticats, can they do it again against the Riders?

It’ll be tough, as the Riders boast the second-best defence against the run, allowing just 78.2 yards per game on the ground.

WILL THE LIONS KEEP STREAKING?

BC at Ottawa | Sunday, August 30 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

The BC Lions are the hottest team in the CFL heading into Week 13, with the team winning their last four contests.

After Buck Pierce’s team started the year 1-5, they now have the opportunity to move above .500 for the first time in 2026 with a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Nathan Rourke has thrown for over 300 yards in three straight contests, along with six passing touchdowns and three interceptions, and scored a rushing touchdown.

The duo of Zander Horvath and James Butler has turned the Lions’ run game around over the win streak. Through to Week 8, the Leos were averaging just 74.3 yards per game on the ground. After Week 12, they’ve improved to 112.8 per game, third-most in the CFL. Horvath has also scored seven touchdowns in his last four games.

Along with the offence, the defence has been clicking. Just look at their performance last week, allowing just 16 points against the Riders and picking off Trevor Harris twice.

Sitting third in the West, the Lions now face the winless REDBLACKS as they look to gain on the Riders, who are just two points in front.