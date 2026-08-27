5 bold predictions for Week 13

My Week 12 bold predictions may have been a tiny bit overzealous. Predicting two short yardage specialists to throw touchdown passes in the same game was maybe a bit over the top.

Though, I did say that Justin Rankin was going to find his way back to racking up big games and he did. So you can at least give me that.

I will say, I did have fun running through matchups and looking at potential big games ahead, with a mix of ridiculous sprinkled in.

Let’s give it a shot for Week 13.

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SHEMAR BRIDGES TD IN DEBUT

The Roughriders brought in the former Tiger-Cat to bolster the depth in the receiving corps with more injuries piling up with Samuel Emilus and Johnnie Johnson III now added to the injury report.

Shemar Bridges will turn into the biggest target in Trevor Harris’ arsenal and I think he could make an immediate impact.

It appeared on Wednesday at practice that Bridges is going to go straight into the lineup, and if he’s in uniform, I think he scores in his Roughriders debut, his first touchdown in almost a calendar year.

MCALLISTER AND WOODEN – MILLION DOLLAR DAY

Last year, a TSN viewer won a million dollars with two kick return touchdowns in a game between Toronto and Hamilton and I’m going for a repeat of Isaiah Wooden capping off the moment.

Tyreik McAllister and Wooden are two of the most electric return men in the game right now. We’ve already seen McAllister take three returns back for touchdowns, while Wooden has taken one punt return back.

So tune in to see who might be the next millionaire, thanks to the dynamic returners that we see around the Canadian Football League.

LARRY ROUNTREE III HITS 100

Come for the touchdown, stay for the celly 🕺 Larry Rountree III finds the end zone to get the Ticats on the board! 🗓️: Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/MYqAMtXZuP — CFL (@CFL) August 23, 2026

After scoring his first touchdown of the season in last week’s loss, I believe Larry Rountree III is set to have the best game of his first year in Hamilton.

Back in Week 2, Rountree III went for over 100 yards, but, of course, didn’t score.

Up against one of the worst rushing defences in the league, I’m going with Rountree III being the centre of the Tiger-Cats game plan to win one at McMahon Stadium.

I think that not only will Rountree III top the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time of the season, but I’m also going with a pair of touchdowns with even more yards through the air.

How do you think we’re going to get multiple kick return touchdowns if there isn’t plenty of scoring?

MATHIEU BETTS TAKES CONTROL

Bet on Betts 💥 Mathieu Betts joins Willie Jefferson III as a CFL sack leader with 6 on the season! 🗓️: Lions vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/XEHFxL9I2A — CFL (@CFL) July 31, 2026

We’re seeing the BC Lions defence continue to get better and better with each and every week and a big reason for that is the pressure they are getting up front.

While it’s more than just Mathieu Betts, you can’t ignore his climb to a tie for the league lead in sacks.

On Sunday in Ottawa, I predict Betts hits double-digit sacks, with the trifecta against the REDBLACKS.

Betts sits in a tie for top spot with seven alongside Clarence Hicks of the Stampeders, but I think this is the week he takes over the top spot and doesn’t look back.

Betts will be on his way to another Most Outstanding Defensive Player award as the season moves on. He looks completely charged up to have a phenomenal back half of the season.

QUALI CONLEY BREAKOUT GAME

When in doubt, find Quali Conley! A nice catch and run to move the Riders up the field. 🗓️: Roughriders vs Elks LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/FEj0OBEK7A — CFL (@CFL) August 2, 2026

The Saskatchewan Roughriders haven’t had a 100-yard rusher all season.

Not even A.J. Ouellette was able to hit 100 this season before his injury, but Quali Conley is a back whose burst we’ve seen. We’ve seen him hit the line with speed and look like he is one arm-tackle away from taking off.

Against BC, he even did hit a huge play for a touchdown that was called back due to a penalty on the offensive line. That play showcased his breakaway speed when he gets into the open field.

I predict the Riders are able to do it at home this week and a new star is born in Rider Nation.