Top CFL Fantasy plays at every position for Week 13

The talent is deep across each position entering Week 13 of CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

One thing to look out for: if you have BC players, make sure they’re entrenched into your lineup as they face winless Ottawa.

There is a shakeup at the running back position, where the recent play of Montreal’s Travis Theis has placed him as the week’s best.

There should be no surprise who sits atop the rankings at receiver.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

» Play CFL Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» Play CFL Weekly Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

QUARTERBACK

Guess who’s back? Nathan Rourke has ripped off three straight games of solid fantasy numbers. He gets a winless Ottawa team on Sunday, so one can imagine the potential of Rourke going beyond average. Chad Kelly looks like he’s out of his fantasy slump after an impressive Week 12. He tallied good fantasy numbers in his previous meeting against Saskatchewan. Davis Alexander has tossed 10 majors in the last three games yet comes off his second-lowest passing yardage total (260) of the season. The Bombers tend to be stingy against the pass, which is why Alexander is ranked fourth this week. Having Tre Ford here is a bit of a surprise, yet he should put up solid fantasy numbers when facing a Calgary defence that has been overly fantasy-friendly this season.

SLEEPER: We’re putting some faith that Trevor Harris can shake his recent slump. He’s thrown interceptions in eight straight games. However, the veteran is more than capable of turning things around, and in a matchup against the Argos’ suspect D, the Harris of old just might come out.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Theis, Montreal Zander Horvath, BC Dedrick Mills, Calgary Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Isaiah Smith, Toronto

Travis Theis is on a fantasy heater with touchdowns in four of his last five. He is a must-start and a good stack partner with Alexander if you have the pair. Perhaps the breakout fantasy star of 2026, Zander Horvath has found the end zone in four straight games, accounting for seven majors as the Lions’ RB timeshare has helped spark their revival. Dedrick Mills has participated in both of the Stamps’ practices this week, a good sign the league’s second-best running attack will regain its form. Usually in the top three, Brady Oliveira comes with caution as he has yet to practice this week. There’s every chance he plays, but there is a sense of caution in starting him. Isaiah Smith and his 242-pound presence should continue to have a bigger role in Toronto’s run game. It would be intriguing if the Argos used Smith and Kelly near the goal line, making an imposing duo.

RECEIVER

On pace for 2,212 receiving yards, must you ask why Tyson Philpot is atop the list? Tyler Snead is on his way to All-CFL honours; he’s just 18 yards from 1,000 yards and is on pace for 1,774 yards. Damonte Coxie is solidifying his role as the go-to target in Toronto. If you don’t have either of the Als duo, Coxie makes an excellent anchor at receiver.

The BC passing game is warming up, which makes Justin McInnis a solid fantasy play, especially against Ottawa’s suspect defence on Sunday. KeeSean Johnson is the one constant in an injury-riddled Riders receiving corps. In the midst of a career year, Keric Wheatfall has turned into a reliable option in a revamped Ticats passing game.

Kevin Mital just catches passes. That’s all you need to know when considering him on your roster. We might be seeing a regime change atop the REDBLACKS’ receiving order as Keelan White could emerge as the WR1 as Ottawa plays out the string. Keon Hatcher Sr.’s yards per game have climbed to 74.2 and should continue to rise against the REDBLACKS on Sunday.

DEFENCE

Montreal Alouettes BC Lions Calgary Stampeders Saskatchewan Roughriders

Always a threat to turn a play into a major, the Als’ defence is a weekly staple atop the rankings. Count on the Lions being a value play against the REDBLACKS. Despite their defensive troubles, the Stamps come into Week 13 with 8.8 FP, the best projection of the week. They could make a sneaky good play versus Hamilton. Sooner or later, we will see the Riders defence of old. Don’t be surprised if this week is sooner.

KICKER

José Maltos Díaz, Montreal Brett Lauther, Ottawa Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Sean Whyte, BC

José Maltos Díaz’s accuracy should continue to be a productive fantasy asset. One of the few highlights for the REDBLACKS has been Brett Lauther, who is eight for nine beyond 40 yards while sporting a 96 percent field goal rate. Winnipeg’s troubles near the goal line have been a boom for Sergio Castillo, who leads the league in scoring with 125 points. The Alouettes might continue the Bombers’ touchdown struggles, so make sure Castillo is in your lineup. The resurgence of the Lions’ offence has helped Sean Whyte return as a safe option for lineups.