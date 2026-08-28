3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Calgary in Week 13

CALGARY — A pair of four-win teams meet on Saturday afternoon when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium.

It’s Hamilton’s second straight road game following a loss to the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field in Week 12, while Calgary was on a bye.

In the lone meeting this season in Week 9, the Stamps scored a 44-20 victory over the Ticats.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2/CTV/Crave in Canada or CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. FORD TRUSTING HIS ARM

Quarterback Tre Ford seemed to show a propensity for throwing the ball downfield against the Argos, and he may look to lean on his arm again against a Stampeders secondary allowing 329 passing yards per game. If he can execute, it will open up the rest of the playbook for head coach Scott Milanovich.

2. KERIC WHEATFALL A THIRD THREAT

Receivers Kiondré Smith and Kenny Lawler usually get most of the limelight in the Ticats’ pass game, but the Stamps can’t forget about Keric Wheatfall. Wheatfall is coming off a 124-yard performance and now sits ahead of Lawler with 616 yards. The trio helps Ford spread the field.

3. DEFENCE BACK ON TRACK

Sloppy conditions in Toronto couldn’t have made playing defence easy, and it showed as the Ticats surrendered 434 yards of net offence. Going up against a Calgary team that has the tools to make big plays and put up points, defensive lineman Julian Howsare, linebacker Reggie Stubblefield and defensive backs Stavros Katsantonis and Jamal Peters have to get back to being the reason Hamilton has success.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. JOSH LOVE TO START

The Stamps will be without starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr, who’s set to miss Saturday’s game with a head injury. It means the starting duties fall on Josh Love. In relief of Adams Jr. in Week 11, Love completed six-of-10 passes for 58 yards and an interception.

2. HEALTH OF DEDRICK MILLS

Running back Dedrick Mills also left the Stamps’ last game with an injury, but was listed as starting on the depth chart, putting his health and play under the microscope even more without Adams Jr. Hamilton was able to hold him to 44 yards on 10 carries last time, so he should be eager to prove his elite-level form.

3. READY FOR THE RUN

Ticats rusher Larry Rountree III totalled 63 yards on 12 carries in the Week 9 meeting, his second-most in a game this season. Add in Ford’s ability to run, and defensive lineman Clarence Hicks and linebacker Marquel Lee should expect to be tested.

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