3 keys to victory for Toronto, Saskatchewan in Week 13

REGINA — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders wrap up a Saturday doubleheader at Mosaic Stadium.

Toronto has won three of its last four, including a 39-20 win over Hamilton in Week 12.

Saskatchewan has dropped two straight.

The last time the Argonauts and Roughriders met, it was a high-scoring affair that ended in a 40-36 Toronto win back in Week 4.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada or CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. ISAIAH SMITH ANSWERING THE RUSHING QUESTIONS

The talent has been there, and now running back Isaiah Smith has a breakout game to fall back on after rushing for 99 yards in the Argos’ win over Hamilton. Going forward, it’s about proving he can do it consistently, a task that will be difficult against a Riders’ defensive front that’s holding opposing rushers to 78.2 yards per game.

2. PUT THEM IN POSITION

Returner Janarion Grant has surpassed 10,000 total yards in his Canadian Football League career. What does he have in store going forward? The Argonauts hope it starts with putting the offence in strong field position to begin drives in Saskatchewan.

3. SOMEONE MAKE A STOP

Despite beating Saskatchewan the first time, Toronto surrendered 475 yards of offence. With Riders’ quarterback Trevor Harris throwing four interceptions in two straight games, defensive backs Bubba Bolden, Benjie Franklin and Tarvarus McFadden will look to make him pay for his mistakes.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. CARRYING THE LOAD WITHOUT SAMUEL EMILUS

More bad news for the Riders on the injury front this week as receiver Samuel Emilus was put on the six-game injured list. Fortunately for the receiving corps, Dhel Duncan-Busby has stepped up of late, KeeSean Johnson continues to produce, and the newly acquired Shemar Bridges will make his debut, giving Harris options.

2. PLAY A CLEANER GAME

Turnovers, penalties and sacks allowed cost the Riders last week. Against an elite offence like the Argos, it will take a complete effort to execute cleanly in all three phases. Saskatchewan will look to get back to its usual form, ranking third in the CFL in fewest turnovers and penalties and second in fewest sacks allowed this season.

3. SOMEONE MAKE A STOP…SOUND FAMILIAR?

The Riders can’t afford to give up another 40 points and expect a different result. As the front, led by linebacker Jameer Thurman, focuses on Smith, defensive back Jonathan Edouard will attempt to lead a secondary looking to capitalize on Chad Kelly’s turnover issues.

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