Bomber Brigade Halts Alouettes Win Streak

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominated possession keeping Davis Alexander off the field as they took down the league leading Montreal Alouettes 44-28 Friday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

Zach Collaros had an efficient night going 26-for-32 for 324 yards through the air with two touchdown passes. Ontaria Wilson led the receiving room for the Bombers with nine receptions for 114 yards with both receiving scores. Tim White and Tommy Nield both added additional receiving help with White racking up 96 yards on six catches and Nield securing all five of his targets for 52 yards.

Winnipeg controlled the clock throughout the game, running the ball on 15 of their 33 first half offensive plays. Bryce Perkins was busy as the short yardage quarterback for the Bombers. Perkins had eight first half carries with a touchdown run. Brady Oliveira added to a bruising rush brigade with 52 yards on six first half carries adding on a score. The star Canadian running back ended the night rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries.

Nate Beauchemin was a defensive force for the Alouettes Friday night. The Canadian defensive back almost had a sensational first quarter one-handed interception breaking up a Collaros pass, before laying the boom on Nield before the half to force a fumble at the goal line to keep the Als within three going to the break.

The forced fumble looked to change the momentum with Montreal receiving the ball after the break, but the Bombers had other ideas. The Blue and Gold defence forced a two and out deep in Alouettes territory before Tanner Cadwallader flew in and blocked the Joseph Zema punt. The block would set up another Perkins one-yard touchdown plunge.

Tyler Snead joined teammate Tyson Philpot in the 1,000 yard club, the first time two Alouettes’ wide receivers have hit the mark in a season since 2012 when S.J. Green and Jamel Richardson both eclipsed the 1k mark. Snead recorded six catches for 107 yards with a trio of house calls. Philpot added to his league lead in yards and touchdowns bringing in seven receptions for 87 yards and his tenth touchdown of the season.

Alexander had an injury scare in the third quarter, but returned to the game without missing a play. The league leader in passing yards was hounded by a ferocious Bombers defence, finishing the night going 20-for-31 for 257 yards and tying his career high with four touchdown passes.

The Alouettes run game could not get going as the Bombers defence was stout against the Als’ rush attack that was averaging a league best 118.8 yards per game on the ground. Running back Travis Theis was held to just 31 rushing yards on eight carries, his lowest rushing output since Week 4.

Montreal sees their seven-game win streak snapped as they fall to 9-2 with Winnipeg improving to 6-5.

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will head to Regina in Week 14 to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their first matchup of the year. The two teams meet up at Princess Auto Stadium in Week 15 for the Banjo Bowl to wrap up their matchups for the 2026 season.

The Montreal Alouettes head back home to take on the streaking BC Lions in Week 14 action, who come into Week 13 riding a four-game winning streak. Week 15 will see them complete the season series versus the Leos as they head to BC Place for the back end of a home and home.