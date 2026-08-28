Lions add American defensive back Mac McCain to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American defensive back Mac McCain to the practice roster, the team announced on Friday.

McCain moves north after a 2025 stint with the UFL St. Louis Battlehawks. The native of Greensboro, North Carolina began his pro career at Denver Broncos training camp in 2021, before appearing in two regular season games with the Philadelphia Eagles that year.

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McCain also had training camp stints with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

In 21 games at North Carolina A&T from 2017-19, McCain recorded 16 interceptions, two of which were returned 100 yards for touchdowns, and 113 total tackles. He also racked up ten pass breakups in his sophomore campaign.