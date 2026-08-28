REDBLACKS sign National defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that the team has signed National defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal.

Lemieux-Cardinal played 10 games last season with the Montreal Alouettes, registering two special teams tackles. He has suited up in 11 games over his two seasons in the CFL.

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The Montreal, Quebec, native began his career with Ottawa after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

He spent his collegiate career at the University of Montreal, where he earned second-team All-Canadian honours in 2022 and first team All-Defence honours in 2021.