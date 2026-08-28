The CFL, The Tragically Hip, Province of Canada launch exclusive limited-edition apparel collection

TORONTO — For decades, The Tragically Hip famously explored the meaning behind life’s biggest moments and its most important milestones through a uniquely Canadian lens. Their songs played like the nation’s unofficial soundtrack, paying homage to the history, locales and people that have shaped the country. That unbreakable bond between Canada and their music has come to life through a new collaboration between the iconic band, the Canadian Football League (CFL) and lifestyle brand Province of Canada.

“At its heart, this partnership is about celebrating Canada. The CFL has long brought communities together through the game of football, while The Hip’s music has told the story of our country for years. Combined with Province of Canada’s commitment to Canadian craftmanship, we’ve created a collection that represents the best of who we are as Canadians and that’s something our fans can wear with pride,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The limited-edition collection includes T-shirts and hoodies featuring the band and all nine CFL clubs, as well as the league. Available now while supplies last, the exclusive collection can be found online via the Province of Canada website and the nine CFL Team Shops, and in-person at CFL stadiums across the country. The line also includes nine team-specific commemorative posters with a design throwing back to the Road Apples-era of the band, with all proceeds from sales of the posters going towards local food banks in each CFL market.

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Formed in 1984 in Kingston, Ont., The Tragically Hip went on to release 13 critically acclaimed studio albums and over 50 beloved singles across a storied career that spanned more than 40 years, while capturing 17 Juno Awards and the hearts of fans everywhere. The band played its final show on August 20, 2016, in its hometown, and the concert was recently re-broadcast on August 22 in celebration of its ten-year anniversary, reaffirming the band’s lasting sonic legacy that has been imprinted on Canadians and fans around the globe.

“I grew up with the CFL, the player sticker books and the tackle games in the yard. We all had our favourite teams and players and team swag. We were young and didn’t fully appreciate the significance of having an all-Canadian league. We grew into that appreciation. The CFL is part of our national cultural fabric…we have aged out of games of tackle in the yard, but we still have our favourite teams and players, and our love of the Canadian game is strong,” said Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip.

Based in Toronto, lifestyle brand Province of Canada proudly manufactures each of its products in its home and native land. Woven with natural fabrics, shipped with sustainability in mind using only plastic-free packaging and made in Canada with unabashed Red and White pride, Province of Canada was the perfect partner to create a timeless collection honouring the quintessential Canadian band and the biggest sports league in Canada. For Co-Founder Jeremy Watt, the collaboration hits a deeply personal note.

“Growing up in Kingston, everyone had their own story involving The Tragically Hip – someone with a close tie, a friend’s anecdote, a neighbour crossing paths with them – everyone. They’re a part of the fabric of the city and they’ve had a lasting influence on our brand,” said Watt. “This collection builds on my own story with The Hip: my friend who introduced me to the band is also the one who got me into football. We’re honoured to play a small part in helping The Hip and the CFL mark the 10th anniversary of their final concert. This is truly a full-circle, made in Canada moment.”

The 2026 CFL campaign marches on with all the action and entertainment culminating in the 113th edition of Canada’s largest annual single-day sporting event – the Grey Cup, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15.