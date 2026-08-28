Two players fined following Week 12 action
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued two fines from Week 12.
- Montreal defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Ottawa offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro.
- BC defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has been fined for committing a non-football action, striking Saskatchewan offensive lineman Daniel Johnson.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
- Amounts of player fines
- Discipline related to dress code violations
- Discipline involving teams or staff
- Discipline involving players who have been released