Two players fined following Week 12 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

Montreal defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Ottawa offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro.

BC defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has been fined for committing a non-football action, striking Saskatchewan offensive lineman Daniel Johnson.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued two fines from Week 12.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: