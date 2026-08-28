Vernon Adams Jr. out vs. Hamilton; Josh Love to start

CALGARY — Vernon Adams Jr. will not play in the Calgary Stampeders Week 13 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Stampeders’ final injury report on Thursday listed him as questionable for the contest and the official depth chart released on Friday confirmed he has been placed on the reserve roster.

Adams Jr. was injured in his team’s Week 11 contest against BC, leaving late in the game. As the Stamps returned from their Week 12 bye, Calgary’s signal caller was listed on the team’s injury report as dealing with a head injury and was limited in practice all week.

Instead, Josh Love will get the start for the Stamps, as the team hosts the Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon. Filling in for Adams Jr. in Week 11, Love connected on six of 10 passes for 58 yards and an interception.

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Through 10 games, Adams Jr. has thrown for 2,548 yards, 22 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dedrick Mills was also injured in Week 11 and did not finish the game, but was a full participant in practice all week and has been listed as the team’s starting running back for Saturday’s matchup.

Kicker Rene Paredes will make his season debut this weekend for the Stamps after missing all 10 games dealing with an injury.

Calgary will be looking to improve on their 4-6 record with a win at home. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN, RDS2, CTV and Crave in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.