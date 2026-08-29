3 keys to victory for BC, Ottawa in Week 13

OTTAWA — The surging BC Lions head east to take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place Stadium as Week 13 wraps up.

BC has won four straight to get themselves back in the West Division race.

Ottawa looks to snap the Lions’ winning streak for their first win of the season.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., or CFL+ internationally.

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BC LIONS

1. NATHAN ROURKE STAYING ON THE OFFENSIVE

The good news for the Lions is quarterback Nathan Rourke has totalled at least 300 passing yards in five straight starts. The bad? He’s also thrown an interception in each. It’s a trade-off head coach Buck Pierce can live with, particularly this week against a REDBLACKS defence that’s allowing 329.6 yards through the air per game.

2. THE EVER-IMPRESSIVE D

The Lions’ defence has held teams to fewer than 30 points in seven straight games and led the league with the lowest average rushing yards allowed coming into the week at 65. With REDBLACKS pivot Jake Maier’s willingness to throw the ball, it’s on defensive backs T.J. Lee and Jackson Findlay to keep him in check.

3. SCORES EARLY, STOPS EARLY

Facing an Ottawa team desperate for a win, watch for BC to try and control the game from the start. An early score and stringing stops together defensively can be deflating for the opposition. Through 10 games, the REDBLACKS are allowing 17.5 first-half points per game.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. THE BIG PLAYS

Ottawa has given up 35 big plays, defined as passes over 30 yards and runs over 20, which was the third-most entering Week 13. Rourke has plenty of weapons, and running back Zander Horvath continues to produce, which puts pressure on the defence anchored by linebackers Lucas Cormier and C.J. Reavis.

2. ON THE FRONT

Bryce Carter and Michael Wakefield have left holes on the defensive line, which Jelani Stafford and Sione Teuhema are out to prove they can help fill. They’ll look to exploit a Lions offensive line that’s allowed 24 sacks.

3. MANAGE THE GAME

Picks and fumbles hurt the REDBLACKS in Montreal, and they can’t afford those types of mistakes again. Working their way into the win column starts with playing a cleaner brand of football.

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