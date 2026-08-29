3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 13 win over Hamilton

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CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders got there in the end, using a late Dedrick Mills score to edge the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-23 at home. Trailing for much of the ballgame, Calgary touchdowns at the end of the second and fourth quarters were the difference.

Quarterback Josh Love made his first CFL start and was solid in relief of the injured Vernon Adams Jr while Mills helped out throughout the afternoon, even before his game-winning score.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Calgary Stampeders’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 13.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

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274 – JOSH LOVE PASSING YARDS

Love led the Calgary offence on seven scoring drives to help his team clinch an important win at home. He finished the day with 274 passing yards on 25-36 passing, throwing one touchdown and an interception.

Love’s first touchdown pass in the CFL came late in first half. After airing it out to Dejon Brissett for 55 yards, Love threw to Ajou Ajou for a five-yard score to put Calgary ahead at the break. An unfortunate interception led to points for Hamilton to give the visitors a second-half lead, but Love was clinical in the fourth, including on the game-winning drive which was finished off by Mills.

141 – DEDRICK MILLS YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Though Love held his own at quarterback, having Mills behind him played a huge part in Saturday’s victory.

The star running back carried the ball 14 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and had four catches for 23 yards to take his all-purpose yards total to 141 on the day. Mills had three runs of 10-plus yards and moved the chains on four occasions throughout the contest. His late 49-yard touchdown was his fourth rushing score of the season.

56.5 – CALGARY’S SECOND-DOWN CONVERSION PERCENTAGE

The Stampeders’ offence was able to hold onto the football for five minutes longer than the Tiger-Cats thanks to a 56.5% conversion rate on second downs.

Though they were only able to get into the red zone once, the Stampeders managed the clock well and were able to extend their drives long enough to at least get into field goal range, where Rene Paredes made five of his six attempts.