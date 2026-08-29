3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 13 win over Toronto

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REGINA — It took until the three-minute warning for the Saskatchewan Roughriders to have a lead, but they didn’t give it up once they obtained it, taking down the Toronto Argonauts 28-24 Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

With the win, Saskatchewan snapped a two-game skid after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Roughriders’ win over the Argonauts in Week 13.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Roughriders complete comeback to edge Argonauts

» Depth Charts: TOR | SSK

» Argonauts, Roughriders by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

124 – ROUGHRIDERS RUSHING YARDS

It was a combined effort on the rushing front for the Roughriders, with running back Quali Conley carrying the load early and quarterback Tommy Stevens icing the game late.

The 23-year-old Conley rumbled for 78 yards on 10 carries, while Stevens ran for 25 yards on 10 carries of his own, one of which was for the game’s winning touchdown.

Saskatchewan ultimately out-gained Toronto by 109 yards on the ground, while averaging a superb 5.2 yards per carry.

146 – KEESEAN JOHNSON RECEIVING YARDS

Saskatchewan was also effective through the air, and that was in large part thanks to KeeSean Johnson.

The 2025 All-CFL wideout stepped up for what is depleted Riders receiving core, finishing with 10 grabs for a game-high 146 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson also added a big 38-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter to help set up the winning major for the Roughriders.

8 – MARCUS SAYLES TACKLES

Veteran defensive back Marcus Sayles was everywhere for the Roughriders’ defence Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

The 31-year-old finished with a game high eight total tackles and a game high seven defensive tackles. Sayles also added a two-point conversion return, which proved to be massive swing.