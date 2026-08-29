3 stat’s that defined Winnipeg’s Week 13 win over Montreal

As the CFL’s Official Charity Partner, World Vision Canada works alongside players, teams, and fans to create meaningful change for children and communities worldwide. From clean water initiatives to education and empowerment programs, the partnership highlights how the rhythms of the game can inspire rhythms of change far beyond the field.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominated on both sides of the ball, as they took down the league leading Montreal Alouettes 44-28 Friday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

Zach Collaros connected for two touchdown passes with Ontaria Wilson who eclipsed the century mark receiving. Brady Oliveira added a rushing score and rumbled for 106 yards. Bryce Perkins excelled in his short yardage role carrying the ball nine times and punching in two one-yard touchdown scores.

Davis Alexander and Tyler Snead connected for a trio of touchdowns as Alexander would add an additional touchdown toss to Tyson Philpot to tie the Alouettes’ signal caller’s career high for touchdown passes in a game. Philpot’s score was his tenth of the season, seeing him atop the CFL in that category.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 13.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Bombers dominate versus Als

» Depth Charts: MTL | WPG

» Winnipeg, Montreal by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

100 – WILLIE JEFFERSON CAREER KNOCKDOWNS

Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson got his hand on a fourth quarter pass attempt by Davis Alexander giving him his 100th career pass knockdown. The CFL veteran becomes the third player in the league’s history to hit the century mark.

114 – ONTARIA WILSON RECEIVING YARDS

The star wideout for the Blue and Gold had been struggling in recent weeks with 102 total yards over the last three games. Wilson would bounce back in a big way bringing in nine of ten targets and topping the last three weeks of production with 114 yards and two touchdown grabs.

324 – ZACH COLLAROS PASSING YARDS

The Bombers offence was very balanced in the first half with 15 of the 33 first half offensive plays being on the ground. Collaros managed to rack up the yardage though in the second half as the Blue and Gold pulled away from the Als in the second half. The Bombers signal caller had an efficient evening completing 26 of his 32 pass attempts in the victory.