Late Dedrick Mills touchdown lifts Stampeders past Tiger-Cats

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as a late touchdown from Dedrick Mills helped get them past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Quarterback Josh Love earned a win in his first CFL start, leading the game-winning drive to claim a 28-23 win at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary trailed 23-22 after the three-minute warning but Mills helped his group get the victory with a superb 49-yard score on the Stampeder’s final possession. With just seconds on the clock, the visiting Tiger-Cats were unable to find a miracle touchdown of their own, as the Stamps improved to 5-6 and head coach Dave Dickenson recorded his 100th CFL win.

Love was composed throughout the contest, throwing for 274 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in relief of the injured Vernon Adams Jr. He threw his first CFL touchdown pass late in the first half as he delivered to Ajou Ajou from five yards out, giving Calgary a 16-13 lead at the break after trailing for most of the first half.

An unlucky interception came in the third quarter as a ball from Love deflected off of a teammate and into the hands of defensive tackle Charbel Dabire, bringing Hamilton’s offence back on the field after punting on their first possession of the second half. The Ticats immediately retook the lead as Tre Ford found Kenny Lawler for a 14-yard major.

The Stamps were blanked in the third but kicked in a couple of field goals in the fourth to make it a one-point game late. On Calgary’s final possession, Love completed four passes, two of which for first-downs to setup Mills’ winning score.

Mills finished with 118 rushing yards on 14 attempts and four receptions for 23 yards receiving. Jalen Philpot made seven grabs for 61 yards, while Dejon Brissett had a pair of catches for 70 yards receiving, including a 55-yard pickup in the second quarter which led to the Ajou major.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was called on early and often in his first appearance of the season. He made three kicks on Calgary’s first three possessions of the game and converted five of his six attempts in total.

Ford had two touchdown passes and 212 passing yards to go with his 80 yards on the ground in his second consecutive start for Hamilton.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 13 win over Hamilton

» Depth Charts: HAM | CGY

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Stampeders

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SCORING PLAYS

Rene Paredes 42-yard field goal (9:45, Q1) | CGY 3, HAM 0

Tre Ford 51-yard touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell (8:23, Q1) | HAM 7, CGY 3

Rene Paredes 32-yard field goal (3:17, Q1) | HAM 7, CGY 6

Marc Liegghio 37-yard field goal (13:23, Q2) | HAM 10, CGY 6

Rene Paredes 45-yard field goal (10:20, Q2) | HAM 10, CGY 9

Marc Liegghio 38-yard field goal (1:35, Q2) | HAM 13, CGY 9

Josh Love five-yard touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou (00:21, Q2) | CGY 16, HAM 13

Tre Ford 14-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler (9:38, Q3) | HAM 20, CGY 16

Rene Paredes 51-yard field goal (11:44, Q4) | HAM 20, CGY 19

Marc Liegghio 37-yard field goal (6:37, Q4) | HAM 23, CGY 19

Rene Paredes 47-yard field goal (2:23, Q4) | HAM 23, CGY 22

Dedrick Mills 49-yard touchdown run (00:38, Q4) | HAM 28, CGY 23

NEXT UP

The Tiger-Cats will look to claim the season series against the Toronto Argonauts when the two clubs face off in Hamilton on Monday, September 7. The Argos took the last matchup 39-20 in Week 12.

Later on Monday, the Stampeders and Edmonton Elks will close OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with a meeting at McMahon Stadium. That will be the first game of a home-and-home series between the provincial rivals across Weeks 14 and 15.