Roughriders complete comeback to edge Argonauts

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders didn’t lead the game until the three-minute warning, but once the Riders got the advantage, they held onto it, taking down the Toronto Argonauts 28-24 Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

With the win, Saskatchewan snapped a two-game skid.

The game started with a bang, as Chad Kelly and the Argos drove down the Mosaic Stadium field on their first drive in five plays, ending it with one of two first-half majors by Tyler Kahmann to give Toronto an early lead. A lead — for the most part — they would play with all game.

While Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders failed to answer on the ensuing drive, rookie defensive back James Burgess Jr. snagged a pick off Kelly on the next Argos possession, eventually setting up a Dhel Duncan-Busby touchdown for Saskatchewan to even things at 7-7 after quarter No.1.

After the defences traded stops early in the second quarter, a 58-yard bomb from Kelly to Damonte Coxie set up a touchdown for fullback Jack Cassar, marking his first career major and giving the Argos the lead once again.

After the defences continued to trade stops, Brady Lidster’s field goal extended Toronto’s lead late in the half. After Saskatchewan’s Alex Hale failed to respond with three points of his own after a miss on the next drive, three straight completions of 20-plus yards by Kelly allowed Toronto to tack on even more to their advantage with Kahmann’s second major of the half.

Hale knocked in a career-long field goal as time expired after the first 30 minutes, however, making it a 22-12 lead for the Argonauts at the break.

It was De ja Vu to begin the second half, as the Riders opened the half the same way the first half ended, with a Hale field goal to make it a one-score game, which held until the end of the third quarter.

The final play of the third ended with a Nelson Lokombo interception, which allowed Saskatchewan to open the final frame with points thanks to a KeeSean Johnson major. A missed extra point by Hale, however, meant Toronto still held a slight one-point lead with 13 minutes remaining, though Toronto pushed their lead to a field goal’s worth after Saskatchewan conceded a safety.

After a stop, Saskatchewan responded, driving all the way down to take their first lead of the game at the three-minute warning thanks to a Tommy Stevens plunge, and they held onto that lead until the final whistle blew.

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SCORING PLAYS

Chad Kelly six-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kahmann (12:05, Q1) | TOR 7, SSK 0

Trevor Harris 11-yard touchdown pass to Dhel Duncan-Busby (01:29, Q1) | TOR 7, SSK 7

Chad Kelly three-yard touchdown pass to Jack Cassar (10:42, Q2) | TOR 14, SSK 7

Brady Lidster 51-yard field goal (02:55, Q2) | TOR 16, SSK 7

Chad Kelly six-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kahmann (0:020, Q2) TOR 22, SSK 7

Marcus Sayles two-point conversion return (0:020, Q2) TOR 22, SSK 9

Alex Hale 55-yard field goal (00:00, Q2) | TOR 22, SSK 12

Alex Hale 36-yard field goal (10:55, Q3) | TOR 22, SSK 15

Trevor Harris six-yard touchdown pass to KeeSean Johnson (13:17, Q4) | TOR 22, SSK 21

DeWayne Hendrix safety touch (10:21, Q4) | TOR 24, SSK 21

Tommy Stevens two-yard touchdown run (02:57, Q4) | SSK 28, TOR 24

NEXT UP

The Roughriders wrap up their two-game set at home with their annual Labour Day matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 14.

For Toronto, they’ll play their second of two games in a row on the road as they hit the Hammer to clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Labour Day.