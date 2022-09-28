MAKE YOUR CFL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS!

The CFL All-Star Fan Vote kicks off on October 3! Fans can now be a part of All-Star voting alongside media and head coaches!

Each fan vote counts towards that player being named to the Division and CFL All-Star teams in early November.

Here’s how it works:

Head to GameZone.CFL.ca on October 3 and click on the CFL All-Star game. Start adding your favourite players to your ballot. You can check stats, highlights, and more right from the voting portal. Make only one selection for each position group per ballot.

Once you’ve finished selecting your CFL All-Star team, download your team’s personalized custom graphic to share online. You’ll be able to vote a total of THREE times for your favourite players.

Take a look at all of the eligible CFL All-Star players so you can pre-plan your team! Also check out the articles and videos below to stay up-to-date on statistics, highlights and all of the information you need to make your picks.

Get your votes in to help your favourite players make the CFL All-Star team!

ENTER TO WIN A $5,000 CASH PRIZE!

Yes…you read that right. Each of your THREE completed All-Star ballots will automatically enter you to win $5,000 cash.

For a full list of details, please see our rules and regulations page.