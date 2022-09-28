MAKE YOUR CFL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS!
The CFL All-Star Fan Vote kicks off on October 3! Fans can now be a part of All-Star voting alongside media and head coaches!
Each fan vote counts towards that player being named to the Division and CFL All-Star teams in early November.
Here’s how it works:
- Head to GameZone.CFL.ca on October 3 and click on the CFL All-Star game.
- Start adding your favourite players to your ballot. You can check stats, highlights, and more right from the voting portal.
- Make only one selection for each position group per ballot.
Once you’ve finished selecting your CFL All-Star team, download your team’s personalized custom graphic to share online. You’ll be able to vote a total of THREE times for your favourite players.
Take a look at all of the eligible CFL All-Star players so you can pre-plan your team! Also check out the articles and videos below to stay up-to-date on statistics, highlights and all of the information you need to make your picks.
Get your votes in to help your favourite players make the CFL All-Star team!
ENTER TO WIN A $5,000 CASH PRIZE!
Yes…you read that right. Each of your THREE completed All-Star ballots will automatically enter you to win $5,000 cash.
For a full list of details, please see our rules and regulations page.