OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

Labour Day Weekend: The Canadian experience

6 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
As you get set to take in OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, CFL.ca has compiled a list of some of the notable Canadians with Labour Day experience.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend: Everything you need to know

6 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
CFL.ca has everything you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
Morris: Williams, REDBLACKS taking things one game at a time

8 hours ago | Jim Morris
As Devonte Williams gets set to take on the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night, the REDBLACKS running back is taking things week by week as his team eyes a playoff spot. CFL.ca’s Jim Morris ...
Ticats acquire OL David Beard in trade w/ Elks

9 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired national offensive lineman David Beard and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft in exchange for national offensive lineman Jesse ...
O’Leary: Ryan Dinwiddie dives into Labour Day

9 hours ago | Chris O'Leary
Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie knows the CFL’s Labour Day rivalries well, having played or coached in all of them through his 15 years in the league. He shared insights on each one with ...
CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Labour Day Weekend

September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is finally here and CFL.ca has all the statistics and notes you need to know ahead of kickoff on Friday night.
Stamps, Elks Injury Reports: Carey a full participant on Fri.

September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting to wrap up OK Tire Labour Day Weekend at McMahon Stadium.
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Labour Day Weekend picks

September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
CFL.ca’s writers are back for their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend picks.
Cadence Weapon opens up on his connection to the CFL

September 1, 2022 | Chris O'Leary
A rapper, producer, writer, poet and the grandson of a Canadian Football Hall of Famer, Cadence Weapon is a multi-talented award-winning artist. As he tells CFL.ca senior writer Chris ...
REDBLACKS, Als kickoff Labour Day Weekend in Montreal

September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the CFL will kickoff from Montreal with an East Division clash as the Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS from Percival Molson Stadium on Friday.
Ferguson: A receiver deep-dive ahead of Labour Day Weekend

September 1, 2022 | Marshall Ferguson
Ahead of OK Tire Laboure Day Weekend, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes an in depth look at one receiver to watch for each team ahead of the September long-weekend.
Grey Expectations: Predicting Labour Day fireworks

September 1, 2022 | Brandon C. Williams
As we head into the most heated regular season games of the year, CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams takes you through the ins and outs of building your best fantasy roster for the OK Tire Labour ...
10 players to watch during Labour Day Weekend

August 31, 2022 | Kristina Costabile
With OK Tire Labour Day Weekend on the horizon, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has 10 players to keep an eye on.
Checking Down: News and notes from Labour Day Weekend

August 31, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
Labour Day Weekend in the CFL is just around the corner, as fans eagerly and impatiently wait for one of the most beloved weekends of the season, CFL.ca has you covered with everything you need ...
Report: Elks’ Lawler to miss time with ankle injury

August 31, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Edmonton receiver Kenny Lawler has an ankle injury that could cost him a couple of weeks, with it being a possibility that he ends up on the ...
The Waggle, Ep. 307: It’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend!

August 31, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
The best part of summer is finally here – OK Tire Labour Day Weekend! The best rivalries in the CFL take centre stage and we are here for it.
Weekly Predictor: Time for Labour Day Weekend

August 31, 2022 | Jamie Nye
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is almost here and CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has his picks for the week in this edition of Weekly Predictor.
Cauz: Coming soon to a stadium near you…

August 30, 2022 | Matthew Cauz
With a string of highly anticipated games approaching on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, CFL.ca’s Matt Cauz goes into movie preview voiceover mode to set the stage for some classic confrontations.
Report: Shiltz to miss time with wrist injury

August 30, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Matthew Shiltz will be out from 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury. 
QB Index: A new Maier in town

August 30, 2022 | Chris O'Leary
We’ve seen an unprecedented change at QB in Calgary, where Jake Maier has taken over from Bo Levi Mitchell. The Stamps remain a team to watch this year and will likely be a problem for ...
