
News
Headlines
Diversity is Strength
Insight and Analysis
Transactions
Injury Reports
Power Rankings
The Snap
Beyond the Headlines
CFL.ca Writers & Contributors
Photo Galleries
All-Decade Team
Football Operations
Video
Highlights
2022 Game Recaps
Interviews
Grey Cup On Demand
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC
CFL.ca Live
Schedule
2022 Schedule
Where to Watch CFL
International Streaming
2022 ESPN Schedule
2022 Key Dates
Standings
Stats
Player Stats
League Leaders
2022 CFL Guide Book
2022 CFL Rule Book
CFL Stats to Week 12
Players
All Players
BC Lions
Edmonton Elks
Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Tickets
West
BC Lions
Calgary Stampeders
Edmonton Elks
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
East
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Special Offers
Premium Experiences
2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Shop
Grey Cup Fan Base
Shop Bc Lions
Shop Elks
Shop Stampeders
Shop The Rider Store
Shop The Bomber Store
Shop Tiger-Cats
Shop Argos
Shop Redblacks
Shop Alouettes
CFL GameZone
CFL GameZone
CFL Blitz Picks presented by BetRegal
CFL Team Picker
CFL Fantasy
CFL Pick ‘Em presented by TotalEnergies
Diversity is Strength
Diversity is Strength Conversations
Forums
Pre Season
Pre Season A
Pre Season B
Pre Season C
Regular Season
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
Week 11
Week 12
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
Week 17
Week 18
Week 19
Week 20
Week 21
Playoffs
Semi Finals
Finals
Grey Cup
Saskatchewan
Roughriders
@
BC
Lions
For the Grey: Bombers end cup drought with win over Ticats
Game Capsule: All Scoring Plays From 107th Grey Cup
Harris named Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Canadian in 107GC
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Labour Day Weekend: The Canadian experience
6 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
As you get set to take in OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, CFL.ca has compiled a list of some of the notable Canadians with Labour Day experience.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend: Everything you need to know
6 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
CFL.ca has everything you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Morris: Williams, REDBLACKS taking things one game at a time
8 hours ago | Jim Morris
As Devonte Williams gets set to take on the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night, the REDBLACKS running back is taking things week by week as his team eyes a playoff spot. CFL.ca’s Jim Morris ...
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
News
Ticats acquire OL David Beard in trade w/ Elks
9 hours ago | CFL.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired national offensive lineman David Beard and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft in exchange for national offensive lineman Jesse ...
News
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
O’Leary: Ryan Dinwiddie dives into Labour Day
9 hours ago | Chris O'Leary
Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie knows the CFL’s Labour Day rivalries well, having played or coached in all of them through his 15 years in the league. He shared insights on each one with ...
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Labour Day Weekend
September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is finally here and CFL.ca has all the statistics and notes you need to know ahead of kickoff on Friday night.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Injury Reports
Stamps, Elks Injury Reports: Carey a full participant on Fri.
September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting to wrap up OK Tire Labour Day Weekend at McMahon Stadium.
Injury Reports
Fantasy
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Labour Day Weekend picks
September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
CFL.ca’s writers are back for their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend picks.
Fantasy
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Cadence Weapon opens up on his connection to the CFL
September 1, 2022 | Chris O'Leary
A rapper, producer, writer, poet and the grandson of a Canadian Football Hall of Famer, Cadence Weapon is a multi-talented award-winning artist. As he tells CFL.ca senior writer Chris ...
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
REDBLACKS, Als kickoff Labour Day Weekend in Montreal
September 1, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the CFL will kickoff from Montreal with an East Division clash as the Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS from Percival Molson Stadium on Friday.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Ferguson: A receiver deep-dive ahead of Labour Day Weekend
September 1, 2022 | Marshall Ferguson
Ahead of OK Tire Laboure Day Weekend, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes an in depth look at one receiver to watch for each team ahead of the September long-weekend.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Fantasy
Grey Expectations: Predicting Labour Day fireworks
September 1, 2022 | Brandon C. Williams
As we head into the most heated regular season games of the year, CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams takes you through the ins and outs of building your best fantasy roster for the OK Tire Labour ...
Fantasy
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
10 players to watch during Labour Day Weekend
August 31, 2022 | Kristina Costabile
With OK Tire Labour Day Weekend on the horizon, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has 10 players to keep an eye on.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Checking Down: News and notes from Labour Day Weekend
August 31, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
Labour Day Weekend in the CFL is just around the corner, as fans eagerly and impatiently wait for one of the most beloved weekends of the season, CFL.ca has you covered with everything you need ...
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Report: Elks’ Lawler to miss time with ankle injury
August 31, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Edmonton receiver Kenny Lawler has an ankle injury that could cost him a couple of weeks, with it being a possibility that he ends up on the ...
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
The Waggle, Ep. 307: It’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend!
August 31, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
The best part of summer is finally here – OK Tire Labour Day Weekend! The best rivalries in the CFL take centre stage and we are here for it.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Weekly Predictor: Time for Labour Day Weekend
August 31, 2022 | Jamie Nye
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is almost here and CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has his picks for the week in this edition of Weekly Predictor.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Cauz: Coming soon to a stadium near you…
August 30, 2022 | Matthew Cauz
With a string of highly anticipated games approaching on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, CFL.ca’s Matt Cauz goes into movie preview voiceover mode to set the stage for some classic confrontations.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Report: Shiltz to miss time with wrist injury
August 30, 2022 | CFL.ca Staff
TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Matthew Shiltz will be out from 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
QB Index: A new Maier in town
August 30, 2022 | Chris O'Leary
We’ve seen an unprecedented change at QB in Calgary, where Jake Maier has taken over from Bo Levi Mitchell. The Stamps remain a team to watch this year and will likely be a problem for ...
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
