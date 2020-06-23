THE CFL.CA WRITERS GUIDE TO FINALIZING YOUR ALL-DECADE VOTE
TORONTO — We are just weeks away from the closing of the voting period for the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas which means decisions need to be made.
In the next couple of weeks, fans will be able to cast their final votes for the most dominant players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019). The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, will be decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.
Need help making your decision? We have got you covered with comprehensive analysis from our stable of columnists who dive deep into who should be honoured with the All-Decade moniker:
Picking the Entire Squad
Ferguson: Selecting the best of the decade is personal
As CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson explains, choosing the best players of the decade is based on what each person deems the most important metrics.
O'Leary: Looking past the familiar a key to All-Decade voting
The challenge in voting for an all-decade team, CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary says, is getting past the familiar faces you’ve come to know and considering all of the nominees.
O'Leary: All-Decade voters size up a hefty task
Voting for the All-Decade Team pres. by LeoVegas won’t be an easy task. Chris O’Leary spoke with a pair of veteran columnists about their approaches to choosing the best players of the last 10 years.
Landry: Enlisting some help with All-Decade voting
With the voting for All-Decade QBs open now, CFL.ca’s Don Landry picked the brain of CFL on TSN’s Milt Stegall to get some advice on the nominees.
Receivers
Steinberg: The hardest position to pick
As CFL.ca’s MMQB Pat Steinberg writes, voting on the best receivers of the past decade for the All-Decade team was easier said than done.
Quarterbacks
Berg vs. Ferg: Which QB had the biggest career-defining moment?
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg and Marshall Ferguson debate which QB had the biggest career-defining moment in this week’s Berg vs. Ferg.
CFL.ca writers weigh in on the ADT voting debate
The writers at CFL.ca weigh in on the All-Decade Team voting, naming which QB they think won’t get enough love in the process.
Special Teams
Berg vs. Ferg: Who is the best special teamer?
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg and Marshall Ferguson debate who is the best to play on special teams over the last decade in this week’s Berg vs. Ferg.
Linebackers & Linemen
Landry: Singleton and O'Shea add complexity to the linebacker vote
CFL.ca’s Don Landry spoke with two authorities on the linebacker position — Mike O’Shea and Alex Singleton — about how difficult it will be to vote for that spot on the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas.
Ferguson: All-Decade linebacker vote more difficult than meets the eye
Someone important is going to be left off the final All-Decade list so Marshall Ferguson places his bet on who it may be.
Defensive Backs
Running Backs
Morris: Few did more in such little time than Kory Sheets
CFL.ca’s Jim Morris makes a case for Kory Sheets to have his name on the All-Decade Team despite only playing a pair of CFL seasons.
By the Numbers: Looking at All-Decade RB, LB milestones
CFL.ca takes a look at milestones that some of the All-Decade Team nominees could hit in 2020.
Head Coaches
O'Leary: Hufnagel's coaching tree reaches across the league
As voters make their decisions on a coach for the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas, CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary speaks with BC Lions’ head coach Rick Campbell about the impact that John Hufnagel has had on the league.
Steinberg: The decade's best coaches discussion comes to light
I can’t stress how fun being part of the first ever CFL All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas has been. It has been a really fun diversion in the absence of a 2020 season and has shone a spotlight on how many elite players have come through this league over the last ten years.