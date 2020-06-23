THE CFL.CA WRITERS GUIDE TO FINALIZING YOUR ALL-DECADE VOTE

TORONTO — We are just weeks away from the closing of the voting period for the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas which means decisions need to be made.

In the next couple of weeks, fans will be able to cast their final votes for the most dominant players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019). The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, will be decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.

Need help making your decision? We have got you covered with comprehensive analysis from our stable of columnists who dive deep into who should be honoured with the All-Decade moniker: