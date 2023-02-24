The Canadian Football League (CFL) and SiriusXM Canada, the country’s leading audio entertainment platform, have partnered to further the dialogue surrounding diversity and inclusion. The Diversity is Strength Conversations series unites football leaders and experts to discuss their personal perspectives and experiences, while exploring the future of the game.

Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 6: Black excellence in Canadian sport

EPISODE OVERVIEW: In honour of Black History Month, Diversity is Strength Conversations shines the spotlight on the issues of impact, representation and opportunity for black athletes in Canada. To provide their unique perspectives and insights, we’re joined by 3-time CFL Most Outstanding Canadian and Canadian Football Hall of Famer Jon Cornish, as well as Georgette Reed, 17-time Canadian track-and-field champion and the daughter of CFL legend George Reed.

Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 5: Reconciliation through sport

EPISODE OVERVIEW: In our fifth ‘Diversity is Strength Conversations’ episode this year, we talk about the Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s ‘Calls to Action’ and dive into how sports can play a role in that. To help us with this, we are joined by Kevin T. Hart, Amy Shipley and Brian Chrupalo.

Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 4: Sports for everyone

EPISODE OVERVIEW: For our Pride Month episode of Diversity is Strength Conversations, Donnovan Bennett is joined by former pro hockey player Brock McGillis and Commissioner of the National Gay Flag Football League Joel Horton. In this episode we discuss the lack of inclusion in sports and how to make them a more welcoming place for all.

Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 3: Asian Culture in Canadian Football

EPISODE OVERVIEW: In recognition of Asian Heritage Month, CFL on TSN’s Farhan Lalji, former O-lineman Obby Khan and football official Henry Chiu join Donnovan Bennett to share their experiences in Canada and in football.

Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 2: Changing the Sports Landscape

EPISODE OVERVIEW: To celebrate International Women’s Day, we speak with three of the many women doing great work around the CFL: TSN’s Kate Beirness, BC Lions defensive assistant coach Tanya Henderson and Edmonton Elks’ in-game host Ashley Callingbull.

Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 1: Black Leadership in Football

EPISODE OVERVIEW: In football there is plenty of black representation on the field of play, but seemingly less so on the sidelines and in the front offices. To honour and celebrate Black History Month, we spoke to three former players who are now leaders OFF the field. Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach and President of Football Operations for the Ticats, Corey Mace, Defensive Coordinator for the Argonauts, and Geroy Simon, Assistant General Manager of the Elks.

EPISODE RUNDOWN: (0:30) Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach & President, Football Operations – Hamilton Tiger-Cats, (19:10) Corey Mace, Defensive Coordinator – Toronto Argonauts, (42:00) Geroy Simon, Assistant General Manager – Edmonton Elks