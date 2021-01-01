Follow CFL

Everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 CFL Draft

TUESDAY, MAY 4 AT 7 P.M. ET. ON TSN and CFL.ca’s Draft Tracker

TORONTO — The CFL Draft kicks off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on TSN1 and TSN3 (TSN4 will join at 7:30 p.m. ET) as all nine CFL teams zero in on the country’s top amateur talent.

TSN will have the first two hours of the draft and after that, turn your attention to CFL.ca’s Official Draft Tracker and CFL Social (@CFL) to follow along with the subsequent rounds.

This year’s draft will look a little different than those of years past. Instead of the draft order being determined by the standings from the previous season, this year’s order will feature a “snake” format. That means that after teams pick in the first round, with the order determined by random draw, they will then pick in reverse order in the second round, and that pattern will continue.

Another difference is the Draft will be six rounds long instead of the traditional eight. This is in recognition of the fact that 2021 CFL training camps will feature a “double cohort” of Canadian rookies, with a group from each of the 2020 and 2021 CFL Drafts.

After going all the way to the 107th Grey Cup and finishing with a franchise-best record of 15-3, co-GMs of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Shawn Burke and Drew Allemang, have plenty to be excited about. But what will the duo decide to do with the first overall pick?

In his second and final Mock Draft, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson sees the Tabbies grabbing defensive end Daniel Joseph out of NC State. But without long-time centre Mike Filer (he is currently a free agent) perhaps the team will try to get an offensive lineman instead to fill that void. Only time will tell.

A pair of West Division teams are next in line with Saskatchewan holding the second overall pick followed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the third.

BC (fourth), Edmonton (fifth), Ottawa (sixth), Toronto (seventh), Calgary (eighth) and Hamilton (ninth) make up the rest of the first-round picks. Hamilton’s ninth overall pick was the final piece of the Johnny Manziel trade with the Montreal Alouettes. Because of this, the Alouettes won’t be on the clock until the first pick of the second round.

All eyes will be on the top Canadian prospects on Tuesday night as they hope to continue their football journey into the professional ranks.

