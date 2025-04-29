Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 CFL Draft

TUESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 6 P.M. ET. ON TSN AND CFL.CA’S DRAFT TRACKER

TORONTO — The CFL will welcome its 2025 Draft class on Tuesday, April 29, with the Global Draft and the CFL Draft.

Football fans across the country can tune into CFL Draft starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast on TSN, tsn.ca, rds.ca and the TSN and RDS apps. Exclusive coverage of rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.

All picks will also be unfolding in real time on CFL.ca’s Official CFL Draft Tracker.

The busy day gets underway on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET with the Global Draft. Teams will have two rounds to select Global players, with the results unfolding in real time on CFL.ca on the Official Global Draft Tracker.

CFL social will keep fans up to date throughout the Global Draft and CFL Draft while CFL.ca will deliver expert insights and in-depth analysis on draft day and in the days that follow.