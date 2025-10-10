Follow CFL

Everything you need to know about WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend kicks off on Friday with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts.

Ahead of all the excitement, CFL.ca has everything you need to know to get ready for every match up.

Preview
 
3 keys to victory for Toronto, Saskatchewan on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders ahead of their WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend matchup.
Storylines
 
4 storylines to watch on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend gets underway on Friday night and to get you ready, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has a storyline to watch in every game.
Picks
 
Weekly Predictor: Who wins on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?
Which team does CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye think will get the win in Week 19? Find out in this edition of his Weekly Predictor.
 
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend picks
Are the CFL.ca writers all on the same page in their picks on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend? Find out who they’re rolling with ahead of kickoff on Friday night.
Insight and Analysis
 
5 players to watch on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Can AJ Ouellette help the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Toronto Argonauts on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend? The running back is one of Marshall Ferguson’s five players to watch this week.
 
Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
CFL.ca brings you all the game notes you need to know ahead of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend’s kickoff on Friday night.
 
5 stats to determine who wins on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
With WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend on the horizon, CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at five stats that could determine which team gets a win.
 
Quarterback Rankings: Who's at the top heading into WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?
Who is the top pivot in the CFL heading into WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend? CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz ranks the starters in this week’s Quarterback Rankings.
CFL Fantasy
 
Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Who are the top options on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend for CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet? CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams ranks every position.
 
6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Is Makai Polk a WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend sleeper in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet? Check out CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams full list.
 
CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-starts and who to avoid on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Is Kiondré Smith a must-start on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend? CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams says yes in this week’s CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit.
Power Rankings
 
AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who leads ahead of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?
Where does each team rank in this week’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.
Injury Reports
 
CFL Injury Reports: WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.