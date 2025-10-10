Everything you need to know about WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend kicks off on Friday with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts.
Ahead of all the excitement, CFL.ca has everything you need to know to get ready for every match up.
Preview
Storylines
Picks
Weekly Predictor: Who wins on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?
Which team does CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye think will get the win in Week 19? Find out in this edition of his Weekly Predictor.
Insight and Analysis
5 players to watch on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Can AJ Ouellette help the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Toronto Argonauts on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend? The running back is one of Marshall Ferguson’s five players to watch this week.
5 stats to determine who wins on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
With WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend on the horizon, CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at five stats that could determine which team gets a win.
CFL Fantasy
Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Who are the top options on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend for CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet? CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams ranks every position.
6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend
Is Makai Polk a WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend sleeper in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet? Check out CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams full list.
Power Rankings
Injury Reports