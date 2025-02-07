Follow CFL

The CFL’s Free Agency period opens on Feb. 11, 2025 at noon ET. Before the market opens, CFL.ca has your one-stop shop to get you ready for the big day with insights, analysis, rankings and much more.

 
Where do all 9 teams stand ahead of free agency?
CFL.ca examines every roster move ahead of the opening of free agency on February 11.
 
Official 2025 Free Agent Tracker
The CFL’s free agency period opens on Feb. 11, 2025 at noon ET. Check out the list of players who will become free agents should they not re-sign with their respective clubs.
 
Transactions: Stay up to date with every move ahead of free agency
Stay up to date on every roster move across the CFL with the CFL.ca Transactions page.
 
5 storylines to watch in free agency
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye brings you five intriguing storylines less than a week before free agency opens, including linebacker Adam Bighill’s decision.
 
14 top pending free agents who could be available
With free agency just over two weeks away, CFL.ca counts down 14 of the top pending free agents that haven’t signed extensions with their current teams.
 
Crystal Ball: CFL.ca makes bold free agency predictions
CFL.ca brings you five bold predictions for free agency, including a star receiver changing sides, a potential battle between two brothers and more.
Free Agent Rankings
 
CFL.ca's top 30 pending free agents
CFL.ca has released its top 30 pending free agents ahead of the market opening on February 11, 2025.
 
Ranking the top pending free agent defenders
From Marcus Sayles to Tyrell Ford to Wynton McManis, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson ranks the top pending free agent defenders.
 
Ranking the top pending free agent quarterbacks
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson provides a breakdown of all of the pending free agent quarterbacks, as the market inches closer to opening on Feb. 13.
 
Top 20 pending free agent receivers, running backs
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson shares his take on the top 20 pending free agent running backs and receivers.
 
Cauz: Dustin Crum among 9 underrated pending free agents
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz lists nine pending free agents he believes are flying under the radar.
 
5 pending free agents that could breakout in 2025
Is Shea Patterson ready to breakout at pivot? CFL.ca brings you five pending free agents who could take the next step in 2025.
 
Top 3 pending free agents from every West Division team
CFL.ca brings you a list of the top three free agents for every West Division team.
 
Top 3 pending free agents from every East Division team
CFL.ca brings you the top three pending free agents from every East Division team.
 
Ferguson: Top 10 Canadian pending free agents
From the Ford twins to Royce Metchie, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson ranks the top 10 Canadian pending free agents.
Stats
 
3 stats that could change in free agency
CFL.ca brings you three team stats that could change next season based on what happens starting February 11, including a potential shift in an important rivalry.
 
5 PFF grades that stand out among pending free agents
CFL.ca brings you five pending free agents’ PFF grades that stand out, including three dominant defensive backs that could hit free agency.
MMQB
 
MMQB: 4 significant offensive extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at four of his favourite contract extensions on the offensive side of the ball, including a veteran a pivot, an explosive receiver and more.
 
MMQB: One question for each West team ahead of Free Agency
After going through the East last week, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg asks one burning question for every West Division team ahead of free agency opening on February 11.
 
MMQB: One question for each East team ahead of free agency
In the first MMQB of 2025, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg asks one burning question for every East Division team ahead of free agency opening on February 11.
 
MMQB: 4 significant defensive contract extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg goes through his four favourite contract extensions on the defensive side of the ball, including Montreal’s Kabion Ento.
 
MMQB: 3 teams that have made big splashes this winter
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg lists three teams that have made splashes this off-season, including the Calgary Stampeders trading for Vernon Adams Jr.
Insight and Analysis
 
Who is missing from the top 30 pending free agents list?
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye lists the best pending free agents that weren’t included on CFL.ca’s top 30 list.
 
Why 2025 could be the REDBLACKS' year
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson examines the Ottawa REDBLACKS plan to extend most of their key pending free agents ahead of February 11.
 
Are the Elks assembling a high-flying roster?
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz goes through the Edmonton Elks moves ahead of free agency and their potential impact on the upcoming season.
 
Costabile: 5 pending free agents that need to stay put
From Jameer Thurman to Willie Jefferson, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at five pending free agents that need to stay with their current clubs.
 
O'Leary: 5 dream free agency pairings
CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at some dream scenario free agent signings, including a mass family reunion in the Alberta capital.
 
Landry's 5 takeaways from the 2025 list of pending free agents
CFL.ca’s Don Landry brings you his five takeaways from the release of the 2025 CFL Free Agency List.
 
2 key pending free agent extensions per team so far
CFL.ca brings you two key pending free agents extensions per team so far, including the Calgary Stampeders securing weapons for Vernon Adams Jr.
 
Landry: Top 7 contract extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Don Landry highlights his top 7 contract extensions (so far) this off-season.
 
One pending free agent every team should pursue
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at one pending free agent that every team should pursue should they hit the open market on February 11.
 
Ferguson: 1 priority pending free agent for every team
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson highlights one pending free agent from each team he believes deserves immediate attention from their respective front offices.
 
5 under the radar pending free agent extensions
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz brings you five under the radar contract extensions, including recently acquired McLeod Bethel-Thompson in Montreal.
 
A deep dive into the pending free agent quarterbacks
From McLeod Bethel-Thompson to Shea Patterson and more, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes an in depth look at the pending free agent quarterbacks.
 
Hall: Pending FAs Thurman, Amos using off-season to reflect and refocus
CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall spoke to Jameer Thurman and DaShaun Amos about their off-season plans ahead of pending free agency in February.
 
Tre Ford on 2025 Elks: 'We're going to be a better football team'
Just a month after Tre Ford signed a three-year extension with Edmonton, the QB tells CFL.ca’s Don Landry he’s excited to what the Elks have in store in 2025.
 
Trevor Harris' extension with Riders a 'no-brainer'
Riderville.com’s Rob Vanstone spoke to Trevor Harris and his goals with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after signing a one-year extension.
Free Agency Most Wanted
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: A dominant pass rusher
Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna is as productive of an edge rusher as there is and could draw a lot of attention if he decides to hit free agency in February.
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: A do-it-all defender
Pending free agent Adarius Pickett offers a versatile skillset that could be highly coveted if he reaches free agency in February.
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: An ace special teamer
Janarion Grant has shown he’s one of the most dynamic players in the CFL and would draw a lot of attention if he decides to test his options in free agency on February.
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: An explosive pass-catcher
Receiver Justin Hardy would be an immediate upgrade for most teams at the wide receiver position if he decides to test the free agency waters in February.
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: A coverage master
Tyrell Ford could be a coveted asset in free agency for teams looking for a coverage specialist if he decides to test the waters on February 11.
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: A game-changing defender
If Wynton McManis decides to hit free agency on February 11, he’ll be a hot commodity for any team looking to upgrade the middle of their defence.
 
Free Agency Most Wanted: A Canadian, big-play receiver
Receiver Justin McInnis could be one of the most sought-after players in free agency if he doesn’t sign an extension with the BC Lions before February 11.