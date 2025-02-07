The CFL’s Free Agency period opens on Feb. 11, 2025 at noon ET. Before the market opens, CFL.ca has your one-stop shop to get you ready for the big day with insights, analysis, rankings and much more.
Official 2025 Free Agent Tracker
The CFL’s free agency period opens on Feb. 11, 2025 at noon ET. Check out the list of players who will become free agents should they not re-sign with their respective clubs.
5 storylines to watch in free agency
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye brings you five intriguing storylines less than a week before free agency opens, including linebacker Adam Bighill’s decision.
14 top pending free agents who could be available
With free agency just over two weeks away, CFL.ca counts down 14 of the top pending free agents that haven’t signed extensions with their current teams.
Free Agent Rankings
CFL.ca's top 30 pending free agents
CFL.ca has released its top 30 pending free agents ahead of the market opening on February 11, 2025.
Ranking the top pending free agent defenders
From Marcus Sayles to Tyrell Ford to Wynton McManis, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson ranks the top pending free agent defenders.
Top 20 pending free agent receivers, running backs
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson shares his take on the top 20 pending free agent running backs and receivers.
Cauz: Dustin Crum among 9 underrated pending free agents
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz lists nine pending free agents he believes are flying under the radar.
Top 3 pending free agents from every West Division team
CFL.ca brings you a list of the top three free agents for every West Division team.
Top 3 pending free agents from every East Division team
CFL.ca brings you the top three pending free agents from every East Division team.
Stats
3 stats that could change in free agency
CFL.ca brings you three team stats that could change next season based on what happens starting February 11, including a potential shift in an important rivalry.
MMQB
MMQB: 4 significant offensive extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at four of his favourite contract extensions on the offensive side of the ball, including a veteran a pivot, an explosive receiver and more.
MMQB: One question for each West team ahead of Free Agency
After going through the East last week, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg asks one burning question for every West Division team ahead of free agency opening on February 11.
MMQB: 4 significant defensive contract extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg goes through his four favourite contract extensions on the defensive side of the ball, including Montreal’s Kabion Ento.
Insight and Analysis
Who is missing from the top 30 pending free agents list?
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye lists the best pending free agents that weren’t included on CFL.ca’s top 30 list.
Why 2025 could be the REDBLACKS' year
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson examines the Ottawa REDBLACKS plan to extend most of their key pending free agents ahead of February 11.
Costabile: 5 pending free agents that need to stay put
From Jameer Thurman to Willie Jefferson, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at five pending free agents that need to stay with their current clubs.
O'Leary: 5 dream free agency pairings
CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at some dream scenario free agent signings, including a mass family reunion in the Alberta capital.
2 key pending free agent extensions per team so far
CFL.ca brings you two key pending free agents extensions per team so far, including the Calgary Stampeders securing weapons for Vernon Adams Jr.
Landry: Top 7 contract extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Don Landry highlights his top 7 contract extensions (so far) this off-season.
Ferguson: 1 priority pending free agent for every team
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson highlights one pending free agent from each team he believes deserves immediate attention from their respective front offices.
5 under the radar pending free agent extensions
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz brings you five under the radar contract extensions, including recently acquired McLeod Bethel-Thompson in Montreal.
Hall: Pending FAs Thurman, Amos using off-season to reflect and refocus
CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall spoke to Jameer Thurman and DaShaun Amos about their off-season plans ahead of pending free agency in February.
Tre Ford on 2025 Elks: 'We're going to be a better football team'
Just a month after Tre Ford signed a three-year extension with Edmonton, the QB tells CFL.ca’s Don Landry he’s excited to what the Elks have in store in 2025.
Free Agency Most Wanted
Free Agency Most Wanted: A dominant pass rusher
Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna is as productive of an edge rusher as there is and could draw a lot of attention if he decides to hit free agency in February.
Free Agency Most Wanted: An ace special teamer
Janarion Grant has shown he’s one of the most dynamic players in the CFL and would draw a lot of attention if he decides to test his options in free agency on February.
Free Agency Most Wanted: An explosive pass-catcher
Receiver Justin Hardy would be an immediate upgrade for most teams at the wide receiver position if he decides to test the free agency waters in February.
Free Agency Most Wanted: A game-changing defender
If Wynton McManis decides to hit free agency on February 11, he’ll be a hot commodity for any team looking to upgrade the middle of their defence.