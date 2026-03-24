Everything you need to know ahead of CFL Combine
Do you want to know more about the event that will give 2026 CFL Draft prospects a chance to leave a good impression in front of scouts, general managers and coaches from all nine teams?
CFL.ca brings you full coverage of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada from Edmonton, Alberta, including rosters, prospects to watch, the basics behind every drill and much more.
ROSTER
Full 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness roster
View the entire CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness roster ahead of the event in Edmonton from March 27-29.
The Basics
Players to Watch
5 players to watch at the 2026 CFL Combine
Who should you keep an eye on at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness? CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg is here to help with five players to watch.
6 NCAA prospects to watch at the 2026 CFL Combine
These NCAA prospects will arrive in Edmonton for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada looking to boost their CFL Draft stock, writes CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson.
Insights and Analysis
5 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL Combine
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson delivers five bold predictions for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
3 reasons why CFL Combine interviews matter more than the numbers
Testing sets the baseline, but interviews at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada reveal who a prospect really is, writes CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson.
9 facts you didn't know about this year's CFL Combine participants
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz shares nine intriguing facts and origin stories about prospects set to take the field at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
1 position group to watch for every team at CFL Combine
What position group should every team be looking at at the 2026 CFL Combine? CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye weighs in.
Invitational Combine
Who are the 8 standouts moving from Invitational to the CFL Combine?
Marshall Ferguson highlights the eight players who stood out at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo and earned a coveted invite to the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness in Edmonton.
8 advance from Invitational Combine to CFL Combine
Eight prospects have advanced to the next stage in their journeys toward CFL stardom following the Invitational Combine in Waterloo on Friday.
Hazime lands inside top-10 all-time bench press at Invitational Combine
New Mexico Highlands offensive lineman Mahdi Hazime recorded 38 reps on the bench press Friday, a mark that ranks tied for eighth all-time in Combine history.
View full results from the 2026 Invitational Combine
The testing portion of the 2026 Invitational Combine is in the books and CFL.ca has all of the results.
Even more insights and analysis
5 players that raised their draft stock at CFL Combine
From Tyson Philpot to Ben Hladik, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at five current playmakers who upped their draft stock at the CFL Combine.
5 CFL Combine records that jump off the page
From Tevaughn Campbell’s blazing speed to Henoc Muamba’s agility, CFL.ca highlights five CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada performances that still stand out.
3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom
From Kevin Mital’s breakout in Winnipeg to Adrian Greene’s steady climb, these three players turned strong CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness performances into lasting success.