Everything you need to know ahead of Division Finals

Where to watch the CFL Division Finals
The road to the 112th Grey Cup continues on Saturday, and CFL.ca has where to watch the Division Finals.
Eastern Final: Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Montreal Alouettes travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET. This game is only available to International and U.S. audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS/CTV. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Western Final: BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The BC Lions take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30PM ET. This game is only available to International and U.S. audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Weekly Predictor: Who wins in the Division Finals?
Who does CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye think will punch their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup? Find out in his Weekly Predictor ahead of Division Finals Saturday.
KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?
Which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup heading into the Division Finals? Find out in this week’s KPMG Playoff Probability.
3 storylines to watch in the Western Final
CFL.ca’s José Ferraz has three storylines to watch as the Lions visit the Roughriders on Saturday for a trip to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg.
Who has the edge in the Eastern Final?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson gives you a thorough position-by-position breakdown to help you get primed up for the Eastern Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.
Who has the edge in the Western Final?
Who is favoured between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions in the Western Final? CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through every position.
3 X-factors that could impact the Eastern Final
Hamilton’s special teams weapons are just one of three x-factors to keep an eye on in the Eastern Final on Saturday, writes CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg.
3 X-factors that could impact the Western Final
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg highlights three x-factors to watch in the matchup that decides who will represent the West in the 112th Grey Cup.
4 under-the-radar players to watch in the Division Finals
The 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs continue Saturday and CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look at four under the radar players that could make all the difference in the Eastern and Western Finals.
