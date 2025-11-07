Follow CFL

Everything you need to know ahead of Division Finals

Where to watch
 
Where to watch the CFL Division Finals
The road to the 112th Grey Cup continues on Saturday, and CFL.ca has where to watch the Division Finals.
 
Eastern Final: Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Montreal Alouettes travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET. This game is only available to International and U.S. audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS/CTV. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
 
Western Final: BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The BC Lions take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30PM ET. This game is only available to International and U.S. audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Picks
 
Weekly Predictor: Who wins in the Division Finals?
Who does CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye think will punch their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup? Find out in his Weekly Predictor ahead of Division Finals Saturday.
 
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' Division Finals picks
Who do the CFL.ca writers think will move on to play in the 112h Grey Cup? Find out their Division Finals picks ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.
Insight and Analysis
 
KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?
Which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup heading into the Division Finals? Find out in this week’s KPMG Playoff Probability.
 
3 storylines to watch in the Western Final
CFL.ca’s José Ferraz has three storylines to watch as the Lions visit the Roughriders on Saturday for a trip to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg.
 
3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final
There are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow in the Eastern Final, and CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has three to keep an eye on.
 
Who has the edge in the Eastern Final?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson gives you a thorough position-by-position breakdown to help you get primed up for the Eastern Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.
 
Who has the edge in the Western Final?
Who is favoured between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions in the Western Final? CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through every position.
 
3 strengths for every team in the Division Finals
The Division Finals get underway on Saturday, and CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaks down three strengths for every team looking to punch their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup.
 
3 X-factors that could impact the Eastern Final
Hamilton’s special teams weapons are just one of three x-factors to keep an eye on in the Eastern Final on Saturday, writes CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg.
 
3 X-factors that could impact the Western Final
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg highlights three x-factors to watch in the matchup that decides who will represent the West in the 112th Grey Cup.
 
4 matchups that will decide who moves on in the Division Finals
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz breaks down four matchups that could shape the Division Finals, from Montreal’s defence to Nathan Rourke’s running ability.
 
4 under-the-radar players to watch in the Division Finals
The 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs continue Saturday and CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look at four under the radar players that could make all the difference in the Eastern and Western Finals.
 
6 stats that may loom large in the Division Finals
From ball-hawking defensive backs and elite quarterbacks to the league’s best pass rushers, here are six stats that stand out heading into the Division Finals.
Injury reports
 
CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals
Eastern and Western Finals’ injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.