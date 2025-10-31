Everything you need to know ahead of Division Semi-Finals
Where to Watch
Where to watch the CFL Division Semi-Finals
The road to the 112th Grey Cup begins on Saturday, and CFL.ca has where to watch the Division Semi-Finals.
Eastern Semi-Final: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers crossover to meet the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET. This game is only available to International and U.S. audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Western Semi-Final: Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
The Calgary Stampeders visit the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30PM ET. This game is only available to International and U.S. audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/TSN2/RDS. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' Division Semi-Finals picks
Which teams are the CFL.ca writers picking to move on to the Division Finals? Find out in this week’s writer picks ahead of Semi-Final Saturday.
Insight and Analysis
3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Semi-Final
There are plenty of storylines to follow in the Eastern Semi-Final, and CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at three to help you get set for Saturday’s kickoff.
3 storylines to watch in the Western Semi-Final
The Western Semi-Final between the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions on Saturday offers a lot of different intriguing storylines, writes CFL.ca’s José Ferraz.
KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?
Heading into the Division Semi-Finals, who is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup? Find out in this week’s KPMG Playoff Probability.
4 under the radar players that could tip the scales in the Semi-Finals
The 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs kick off on Saturday and CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look at four under the radar players that could make all the difference in the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.
6 stats that may loom large in the Division Semi-Finals
CFL.ca brings you six stats that could define the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals, including Brady Oliveira’s pass-catching ability.
3 X-factors that could impact the Eastern Semi-Final
In what shapes up to be a tight Eastern Semi-Final matchup, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg brings you three X-factors to consider.
Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through every positional advantage between the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions ahead of their Western Semi-Final on Saturday.
4 matchups that will decide who moves on in the Division Semi-Finals
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz highlights four matchups that could decide who comes out on top in the Division Semi-Finals.
Injury Reports