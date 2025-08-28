Everything you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
One of the most anticipated weekends of the CFL schedule, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, kicks off on Sunday.
Ahead of all the excitement, CFL.ca has everything you need to know to get ready for every match up.
League-Wide Primer
3 storylines to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile is here to help you get set for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with one storyline to watch in each matchup this week.
The Weekly Say: Which OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry is best?
Which OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry is best? Which QB will pass for the most yards this weekend? CFL.ca’s writers weigh in on those questions and more in this edition of The Weekly Say.
9 Canadians that need to step up on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has compiled a list of Canadians each team will need to step up if they’re going to prevail on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
Quarterback Rankings: Who is the No. 1 pivot heading into OK Tire Labour Day Weekend?
Is there a new No. 1 pivot in the CFL heading into OK Tire Labour Day Weekend? Find out in this week’s Quarterback Rankings.
PREDICTIONS
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' OK Tire Labour Day Weekend picks
Who are the CFL.ca writers rolling with on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend? Find out in this week’s edition of writer picks!
5 Things to Know
5 Things to Know: Argos, Ticats OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry
In this edition of CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series, Matthew Cauz takes a look at the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats rivalry ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
5 Things to Know: Stamps, Elks OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry
In this edition of CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series, Marshall Ferguson takes a look at the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks rivalry ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
RIVALRIES
Stamps, Elks share nice things about OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rival
Jalen Philpot, Reggie Begelton and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. were challenged by CFL.ca to say one nice thing about their rival. Check out their answers.
Ticats, Argos share nice things about OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rival
Tim White, Bo Levi Mitchell, Damonte Coxie and Wynton McManis, were challenged by CFL.ca to say one nice thing about their rival. Check out their answers.
Game Notes
CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY TOONIEBET
Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Is Jalen Philpot a top play in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend?
CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
Is Saskatchewan Roughriders’ receiver Dohnte Meyers a must-start on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend? Check out this week’s Start vs. Sit.
Injury Reports