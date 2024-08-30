Follow CFL

Everything you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

One of the most anticipated weekends of the CFL schedule, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, kicks off on Saturday.

Ahead of all the excitement, CFL.ca has everything you need to know to get ready for every match up.

League-Wide Primer
 
Costabile: 4 storylines to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
With OK Tire Labour Day Weekend just around the corner, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at a storyline to watch in every game this week.
 
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' OK Tire Labour Day Weekend picks
The parity that stretches through the West Division has crept into the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend edition of CFL.ca’s writers’ picks. Make your picks at the CFL Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch.
 
The Waggle, Ep. 382: OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, the best part of summer
Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba chat about their predictions for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, must haves for the perfect tailgate, a chance for some big movement in the West and they compete in some Labour Day Classic trivia.
5 Things To Know
 
5 Things To Know: Elks, Stamps OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry
CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at the long, heated history between Edmonton and Calgary ahead of their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend meeting on holiday Monday at McMahon Stadium.
 
5 Things To Know: Argos, Ticats OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry
In this edition of CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series, Marshall Ferguson takes a look at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts rivalry ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
 
5 Things To Know: Bombers, Riders Labour Day Weekend rivalry
CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall looks at five interesting dynamics for the Saskatchewan Roughriders-Winnipeg Blue Bombers OK Tire Labour Day Weekend game in Regina.
Insight and Analysis
 
Costabile: 8 players to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
From Bo Levi Mitchell to Reggie Begelton and Adarius Pickett, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has eight players to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
 
CFL.ca Game Notes: East dominance headlines OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
CFL.ca brings you OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Game Notes, including the East Division with a big win margin over the West so far.
 
The Weekly Say: What is the best OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry?
With OK Tire Labour Day Weekend upon us, CFL.ca’s writers offer up their opinions on which of the three classic rivalries is the best one.
 
A New Classic: Touchdown Pacific gets OK Tire Labour Day Weekend started
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend kicks off with Touchdown Pacific and as CFL.ca’s Don Landry writes, it’s a matchup with plenty of history and intrigue.
 
Top 4 Canadian matchups on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
CFL.ca brings you the top four All-Canadian matchups on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, including one for every game of the week.
From the Players
 
In My Words | Jake Maier: There's nothing like Labour Day
Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Jake Maier has played on a lot of big stages, but OK Tire Labour Day Weekend stands on its own as a unique, powerful football experience.
 
Nathan Rourke seeks rebound in return to birthplace
Victoria native Nathan Rourke will get a chance to play in the first ever Touchdown Pacific as the BC Lions attempt to get back on track after a five-game losing streak.
Labour Day Weekend Rewind
 
Steinberg: Top 11 recent OK Tire Labour Day Weekend performances
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg lists his top 11 OK Tire Labour Day Weekend performances, including Deatrick Nichols going off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
 
CFL Fantasy Rewind: Top '23 OK Tire Labour Day Weekend performers
CFL.ca brings you the top CFL Fantasy performers of 2023’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
 
Cauz: Top 10 best OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games
What is the best OK Tire Labour Day Weekend game? CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at 10 of the most exciting matchups in the last decade.
Predictions and Fantasy
 
Brandon's Blitz Picks, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend edition
CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams is going to new extremes to get a winning record in Blitz Picks for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. Make your picks at the CFL Game Zone.
 
CFL Fantasy Projections: Brady Oliveira leads all tailbacks
CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams is back with his Week 12 projections, including Brady Oliveira at the top for running backs.
 
CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Finding gems on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
CFL.ca Fantasy guru Brandon C. Williams takes you through all of the possible low key, low cost roster additions that you can make for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.
 
Weekly Predictor: Taking BC in Touchdown Pacific?
Who’s taking home a W on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend? CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has his picks in this edition of his Weekly Predictor.