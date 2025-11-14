Everything you need to know ahead of the 112th Grey Cup

Riders, Als manifested 112th Grey Cup appearance

It’s one thing to say you’re confident, but it’s another thing entirely to back it up with actions. That’s exactly what the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have done all season. Both teams are now on the verge of accomplishing everything they set themselves to in 2025. They went into the season with a mission: win the 112th Grey Cup. That mission is now just one game away, but at some point it was a whole season away, when the players spoke to CFL.ca ...