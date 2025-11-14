Everything you need to know ahead of the 112th Grey Cup
Game Picks
Prediction Time: CFL.ca's 112th Grey Cup picks
Who will win the 112th Grey Cup? CFL.ca’s writers weigh in with their picks for Sunday’s big game.
Insight and Analysis
3 storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup
From the quarterback battle, to the defences, to a pair of Canadian receivers, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has three storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup.
5 burning questions ahead of the 112th Grey Cup
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg goes through five outstanding questions ahead of the 112th Grey Cup, including Davis Alexanders’ status.
Linebacker play might be the secret to winning the 112th Grey Cup
The play of linebackers A.J. Allen and Tyrice Beverette might be the key to the 112th Grey Cup, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
KPMG Playoff Probability: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?
Are the Montreal Alouettes or Saskatchewan Roughriders the favourites to win the 112th Grey Cup? Find out in this week’s KPMG Playoff Probability.
Who has the edge in the 112th Grey Cup?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through each position to assess who has the edge in the 112th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
3 Reasons why Trevor Harris, Davis Alexander will lead team to victory
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson brings you 3 reasons why each quarterback can bring home the 112th Grey Cup.
3 things you missed from head coaches press conference
CFL.ca brings you three things you missed from Corey Mace and Jason Maas’ joint press conference in Winnipeg ahead of the 112th Grey Cup.
Harris, Alexander bring contrasting leadership to the 112th Grey Cup
While Trevor Harris and Davis Alexander have contrasting styles, their leadership abilities will be on full display in Sunday’s 112th Grey Cup, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
From the Players
Riders, Als manifested 112th Grey Cup appearance
It’s one thing to say you’re confident, but it’s another thing entirely to back it up with actions. That’s exactly what the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have done all season. Both teams are now on the verge of accomplishing everything they set themselves to in 2025. They went into the season with a mission: win the 112th Grey Cup. That mission is now just one game away, but at some point it was a whole season away, when the players spoke to CFL.ca ...
Teams Arrival
4 takeaways from Montreal, Saskatchewan Grey Cup arrival
The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders arrived in Winnipeg on Monday, and CFL.ca’s Don Landry has his four takeaways.
Grey Cup Arrival
3 things you missed from the Grey Cup arriving in Winnipeg
The Canadian Football League (CFL), the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival officially welcomed the championship trophy to Winnipeg to kick off Grey Cup Week festivities.
CFL Awards
The Weekly Say: Who is going to win MOP?
Who will win the Most Outstanding Player award? Most Outstanding Rookie? CFL.ca’s writers weigh in on those questions and more in this edition of The Weekly Say.
Why every nominee deserves to win at the CFL Awards
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg makes a case for why every nominee should win hardware at the CFL Awards on Thursday night.
Nathan Rourke named George Reed Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named 2025’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.
Trey Vaval named Most Outstanding Rookie, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
Winnipeg Blue Bombers return specialist Trey Vaval has been named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in his first year in the CFL.
Handing out 5 red carpet awards at the CFL Awards
The stars were out in Winnipeg, walking the red carpet ahead of the 2025 CFL Awards. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile hands out five red carpet awards.