Everything you need to know ahead of the 112th Grey Cup

 
Where to watch the CFL's 112th Grey Cup
The 112th Grey Cup will be played on Sunday, November 16 and here is where to watch the big game in Canada, U.S. and internationally.
Game Picks
 
Prediction Time: CFL.ca's 112th Grey Cup picks
Who will win the 112th Grey Cup? CFL.ca’s writers weigh in with their picks for Sunday’s big game.
 
Weekly Predictor: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?
Who does CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye think will take home the 112th Grey Cup? Find out in this edition of Weekly Predictor.
Insight and Analysis
 
3 storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup
From the quarterback battle, to the defences, to a pair of Canadian receivers, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has three storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup.
 
5 burning questions ahead of the 112th Grey Cup
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg goes through five outstanding questions ahead of the 112th Grey Cup, including Davis Alexanders’ status.
 
Landry's 6 takeaways from Riders, Als' Thursday practices
From Trevor Harris’ comments about Samuel Emilus to Davis Alexander looking good on the field, CFL.ca’s Don Landry has his three takeaways from the Riders and Als Thursday practice.
 
Linebacker play might be the secret to winning the 112th Grey Cup
The play of linebackers A.J. Allen and Tyrice Beverette might be the key to the 112th Grey Cup, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
 
KPMG Playoff Probability: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?
Are the Montreal Alouettes or Saskatchewan Roughriders the favourites to win the 112th Grey Cup? Find out in this week’s KPMG Playoff Probability.
 
3 stats that may loom large in 112th Grey Cup
CFL.ca brings you three stats that may loom large in the 112th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Princess Auto Stadium.
 
Who has the edge in the 112th Grey Cup?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson goes through each position to assess who has the edge in the 112th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
 
3 Reasons why Trevor Harris, Davis Alexander will lead team to victory
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson brings you 3 reasons why each quarterback can bring home the 112th Grey Cup.
 
3 strengths for each team in the 112th Grey Cup
Ahead of the 112th Grey Cup, CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at three strengths for the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
 
3 things you missed from head coaches press conference
CFL.ca brings you three things you missed from Corey Mace and Jason Maas’ joint press conference in Winnipeg ahead of the 112th Grey Cup.
 
Harris, Alexander bring contrasting leadership to the 112th Grey Cup
While Trevor Harris and Davis Alexander have contrasting styles, their leadership abilities will be on full display in Sunday’s 112th Grey Cup, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
 
Will Philpot re-create his big game vs. Saskatchewan in the 112th Grey Cup?
Will Tyson Philpot replicate his big game against the Roughriders in Week 15 in this weekend’s 112th Grey Cup? CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaks it all down.
From the Players
 
Riders, Als manifested 112th Grey Cup appearance
It’s one thing to say you’re confident, but it’s another thing entirely to back it up with actions. That’s exactly what the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have done all season. Both teams are now on the verge of accomplishing everything they set themselves to in 2025. They went into the season with a mission: win the 112th Grey Cup. That mission is now just one game away, but at some point it was a whole season away, when the players spoke to CFL.ca ...
 
Letcher Jr., Als 'love to see their quarterback talking trash'
Davis Alexander’s confidence has rubbed off on the entire Montreal Alouettes squad, says special teams ace James Letcher Jr.
Teams Arrival
 
4 takeaways from Montreal, Saskatchewan Grey Cup arrival
The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders arrived in Winnipeg on Monday, and CFL.ca’s Don Landry has his four takeaways.
 
Gallery: Als, Riders land in Winnipeg for 112th Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders have landed in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup.
Grey Cup Arrival
 
3 things you missed from the Grey Cup arriving in Winnipeg
The Canadian Football League (CFL), the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival officially welcomed the championship trophy to Winnipeg to kick off Grey Cup Week festivities.
 
Gallery: Grey Cup touches down in Winnipeg ahead of 112th Grey Cup
The Grey Cup arrived in Winnipeg on Sunday ahead of next weekend’s 112th Grey Cup.
CFL Awards
 
The Weekly Say: Who is going to win MOP?
Who will win the Most Outstanding Player award? Most Outstanding Rookie? CFL.ca’s writers weigh in on those questions and more in this edition of The Weekly Say.
 
Why every nominee deserves to win at the CFL Awards
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg makes a case for why every nominee should win hardware at the CFL Awards on Thursday night.
 
Rourke, Vaval double dip at 2025 CFL Awards
Canadian sensation Nathan Rourke and speedy special teamer Trey Vaval double dipped, winning a pair of awards each at Winnipeg’s Club Regent Casino.
 
Nathan Rourke named George Reed Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named 2025’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.
 
Trey Vaval named Most Outstanding Rookie, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
Winnipeg Blue Bombers return specialist Trey Vaval has been named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in his first year in the CFL.
 
Mathieu Betts named Most Outstanding Defensive Player
BC Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has been named 2025’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
 
Handing out 5 red carpet awards at the CFL Awards
The stars were out in Winnipeg, walking the red carpet ahead of the 2025 CFL Awards. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile hands out five red carpet awards.
 
Gallery: Winners hit the studio at CFL Awards
The winners at the CFL Awards celebrate after being recognized for their achievements on the field in 2025.