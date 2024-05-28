Follow CFL

Everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 season

On June 6, the CFL returns to action with the 110th Grey Cup rematch as the Montreal Alouettes pay a visit to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 8:30 p.m. ET.

CFL.ca has comprehensive previews of each team, features on some of the league’s biggest storylines, and much more, just in time for Week 1 action.

League-Wide Primer
 
Where to Watch: 2024 CFL broadcast information
With the 2024 season on the horizon, CFL.ca lets you know where you can watch every game this year.
 
New Colours, Who Dis?: 10 notable faces in new places
From AJ Ouellette to Jake Ceresna, CFL.ca takes a look at 10 notable players who changed teams this off-season.
 
Costabile: One player to watch on every East Division team
With the 2024 regular season just a few weeks away, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at one player to watch on every East Division team.
 
Costabile: One player to watch on every West Division team
From Trevor Harris to Brady Oliveira, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at one player to watch on every West Division team in 2024.
5 Things To Know
 
5 Things To Know For 2024: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
CFL.ca’s Don Landry hits on five key areas to watch from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they head into their training camp on Sunday, May 12.
 
5 Things to Know for 2024: Calgary Stampeders
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye brings you 5 Things To Know about the Calgary Stampeders ahead of the 2024 campaign.
 
5 Things to Know for 2024: Edmonton Elks
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know continues in Edmonton, as CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at the Elks ahead of the 2024 campaign.
 
5 Things To Know for 2024: Ottawa REDBLACKS
In the latest 5 Things To Know for 2024 series, CFL.ca’s Don Landry gets you up to speed on the Ottawa REDBLACKS before the regular season kicks off in June.
 
5 Things to Know For 2024: Toronto Argonauts
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series continues in Toronto with CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz taking a look at the Argonauts ahead of the 2024 campaign.
 
5 Things to Know for 2024: Saskatchewan Roughriders
In this edition of the 5 Things To Know series, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson dives into the Saskatchewan Roughriders as we get closer to kickoff of the 2024 season.
 
5 things to know for 2024: BC Lions
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series starts in BC, as CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at the Lions ahead of the 2024 campaign.
 
5 Things to Know for 2024: Montreal Alouettes
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know for 2024 series continues as CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye dives into the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.
 
5 Things To Know For 2024: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg gives you five must-know items on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they head into the 2024 season.
Top of the Depth Chart
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Edmonton Elks
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaking down the Edmonton Elks’ roster.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaking down the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ roster.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: BC Lions
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaks down the BC Lions’ roster as the 2024 Top Of The Depth Chart series continues.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaks down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ roster as the 2024 Top Of The Depth Chart series continues.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Calgary Stampeders
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaks down the Calgary Stampeders roster in another entrance to the 2024 Top Of The Depth Chart series.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Toronto Argonauts
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series returns with CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaking down the Toronto Argonauts’ roster.
 
Top Of The Depth Chart: Ottawa REDBLACKS
CFL.ca’s Matt Cauz breaks down the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ roster in the first edition of the Top Of The Depth Chart series for 2024.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Montreal Alouettes
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series continues with CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz breaking down the Montreal Alouettes’ roster.
 
Top of the Depth Chart: Saskatchewan Roughriders
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye breaking down the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ roster.
One Question
 
One Question for 2024: What will Jake Maier give the Stamps?
CFL.ca’s One Question for 2024 series shifts over to the Calgary Stampeders, where we wonder what we’ll see from Jake Maier in his second year as the Stamps’ starting QB.
 
One Question for 2024: Can Als repeat as champs?
The One Question for 2024 series continue with the Montreal Alouettes and their quest to repeat as Grey Cup champions. 
 
One Question for 2024: How far will new-look Riders go?
The One Question series returns with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the impact that new faces like head coach Corey Mace will bring to the organization.
 
One Question For 2024: Will we see a REDBLACKS bounceback?
CFL.ca’s One Question For 2024 series continues with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, who are trying to learn how a franchise can turn its fortunes around over the course of a season.
 
One Question for 2024: What does a healthy Bo bring to Hamilton?
CFL.ca’s One Question season preview series finds the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and examines what a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can do for their fortunes in 2024.
 
One Question for 2024: Can the Bombers stay atop the West?
Each team has a question that looms over it that will shape its 2024 season. CFL.ca asked players across the league about that question. Our series starts with the Blue Bombers.
 
One Question For 2024: Can the Elks get back to the playoffs?
The Edmonton Elks have a veteran quarterback on the roster and have brought in a pair of game changers on special teams. Will that be enough to get them into the playoffs in 2024?
 
One Question for 2024: Can Lions' offence stay dominant?
The One Question for 2024 series returns with the BC Lions and their aerial offence looking to stay dominant.
 
One Question For 2024: How do the Argos move past 2023?
CFL.ca’s One Question For 2024 series wraps up with the Toronto Argonauts, who look to move past a crushing end to their 2023 campaign.
Insights and Analysis
 
MMQB: 5 interesting new faces for 2024
With preseason games getting underway this holiday Monday, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg has five interesting new faces to keep an eye on in this week’s MMQB.
 
O'Leary: What can 2024 hold for Tre Ford?
CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at Tre Ford, who he calls the league’s most intriguing player and how he might be able to impact the 2024 season.
CFL Fantasy
 
Top Gun: Who will be the best fantasy arm of 2024?
CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams gives his take on who he thinks is going to be the top CFL Fantasy quarterback of 2024.
 
Pick Me: Players make their case for CFL Fantasy
CFL Fantasy is back and some of the stars of the league are making a case for why you should put them on your Week 1 roster.
 
Set Your Roster: 5 reasons to play CFL Fantasy
CFL.ca brings you five reasons to play CFL Fantasy, including showing everyone your football knowledge, a chance to win prizes and more.
 
You're Grounded: Top '24 CFL Fantasy running backs
CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams is back to give his opinion on who he thinks are going to be the top CFL Fantasy running backs of 2024.