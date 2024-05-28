Everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 season
On June 6, the CFL returns to action with the 110th Grey Cup rematch as the Montreal Alouettes pay a visit to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 8:30 p.m. ET.
CFL.ca has comprehensive previews of each team, features on some of the league’s biggest storylines, and much more, just in time for Week 1 action.
League-Wide Primer
Where to Watch: 2024 CFL broadcast information
With the 2024 season on the horizon, CFL.ca lets you know where you can watch every game this year.
Costabile: One player to watch on every East Division team
With the 2024 regular season just a few weeks away, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at one player to watch on every East Division team.
5 Things To Know
5 Things To Know For 2024: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
CFL.ca’s Don Landry hits on five key areas to watch from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they head into their training camp on Sunday, May 12.
5 Things to Know for 2024: Calgary Stampeders
CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye brings you 5 Things To Know about the Calgary Stampeders ahead of the 2024 campaign.
5 Things To Know for 2024: Ottawa REDBLACKS
In the latest 5 Things To Know for 2024 series, CFL.ca’s Don Landry gets you up to speed on the Ottawa REDBLACKS before the regular season kicks off in June.
5 Things to Know For 2024: Toronto Argonauts
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series continues in Toronto with CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz taking a look at the Argonauts ahead of the 2024 campaign.
5 things to know for 2024: BC Lions
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know series starts in BC, as CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes a look at the Lions ahead of the 2024 campaign.
5 Things to Know for 2024: Montreal Alouettes
CFL.ca’s 5 Things To Know for 2024 series continues as CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye dives into the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.
Top of the Depth Chart
Top of the Depth Chart: Edmonton Elks
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaking down the Edmonton Elks’ roster.
Top of the Depth Chart: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaking down the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ roster.
Top of the Depth Chart: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaks down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ roster as the 2024 Top Of The Depth Chart series continues.
Top of the Depth Chart: Calgary Stampeders
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaks down the Calgary Stampeders roster in another entrance to the 2024 Top Of The Depth Chart series.
Top Of The Depth Chart: Ottawa REDBLACKS
CFL.ca’s Matt Cauz breaks down the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ roster in the first edition of the Top Of The Depth Chart series for 2024.
Top of the Depth Chart: Montreal Alouettes
The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series continues with CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz breaking down the Montreal Alouettes’ roster.
One Question
One Question for 2024: What will Jake Maier give the Stamps?
CFL.ca’s One Question for 2024 series shifts over to the Calgary Stampeders, where we wonder what we’ll see from Jake Maier in his second year as the Stamps’ starting QB.
One Question for 2024: Can Als repeat as champs?
The One Question for 2024 series continue with the Montreal Alouettes and their quest to repeat as Grey Cup champions.
One Question For 2024: Will we see a REDBLACKS bounceback?
CFL.ca’s One Question For 2024 series continues with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, who are trying to learn how a franchise can turn its fortunes around over the course of a season.
One Question for 2024: What does a healthy Bo bring to Hamilton?
CFL.ca’s One Question season preview series finds the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and examines what a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can do for their fortunes in 2024.
One Question For 2024: Can the Elks get back to the playoffs?
The Edmonton Elks have a veteran quarterback on the roster and have brought in a pair of game changers on special teams. Will that be enough to get them into the playoffs in 2024?
One Question for 2024: Can Lions' offence stay dominant?
The One Question for 2024 series returns with the BC Lions and their aerial offence looking to stay dominant.
Insights and Analysis
MMQB: 5 interesting new faces for 2024
With preseason games getting underway this holiday Monday, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg has five interesting new faces to keep an eye on in this week’s MMQB.
CFL Fantasy
Top Gun: Who will be the best fantasy arm of 2024?
CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams gives his take on who he thinks is going to be the top CFL Fantasy quarterback of 2024.
Set Your Roster: 5 reasons to play CFL Fantasy
CFL.ca brings you five reasons to play CFL Fantasy, including showing everyone your football knowledge, a chance to win prizes and more.