Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 CFL Season
On June 5, the CFL returns to action with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Mosaic Stadium at 9:00 p.m. ET.
CFL.ca has comprehensive previews of each team, features on some of the league’s biggest storylines, and much more, just in time for Week 1 action.
League-Wide Primer
AMSOIL Power Rankings: The journey starts now
Have the Toronto Argonauts done enough in the off-season to keep their No. 1 spot in the AMSOIL Power Rankings ahead of Week 1?
25 questions ahead of the 2025 CFL season
With the 2025 season just a few days away, CFL.ca’s Don Landry asks 25 questions ahead Thursday’s CFL Kickoff.
Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?
Who do you think will win the 112th Grey Cup? Brandon C. Williams locked in his bold prediction in the Preseason Futures game on CFL Game Zone.
The Weekly Say: Which player will win MOP in 2025?
Who is going to be named Most Outstanding Player in 2025? CFL.ca’s writers take their shot at answering some of the CFL Preseason Futures question in this week’s edition of The Weekly Say.
Top of the Depth Chart
Top of the Depth Chart: BC Lions
What is the depth chart going to look like for the BC Lions in Week 1? CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz tries to predict every position in the latest Top of the Depth Chart.
Top of the Depth Chart: Calgary Stampeders
Who is going to start for the Red and White? CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye attempts to predict every starter for the 2025 Calgary Stampeders.
Top of the Depth Chart: Saskatchewan Roughriders
What is the starting lineup going to look like for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025? CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz attempts to predict it in the latest edition of the Top of the Depth Chart.
Top of the Depth Chart: Edmonton Elks
Who is poised to start at every position for the Edmonton Elks in 2025? CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes his best guess in this edition of Top of the Depth Chart.
Top of the Depth Chart: Montreal Alouettes
The Top of the Depth Chart series returns with CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye going over the Montreal Alouettes roster for 2025.
Top of the Depth Chart: Ottawa REDBLACKS
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson analyzes the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ roster as the 2025 Top Of The Depth Chart series continues at the nation’s capital.
5 Things to Know for 2025
5 things to Know for 2025: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
What will the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defence look like in 2025? CFL.ca’s Don Landry attempts to answer that and more in the latest Five Things to Know.
5 Things to Know for 2025: Ottawa REDBLACKS
The Ottawa REDBLACKS are set to build on their 2024 campaign and CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a deeper dive in this edition 5 Things To Know for 2025.
5 Things to Know for 2025: Saskatchewan Roughriders
From Trevor Harris returning for a third season in Riderville to some extra beef on the defensive line, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at Saskatchewan in this edition of 5 Things to Know.
5 Things to Know for 2025: Toronto Argonauts
Damonte Coxie is poised to be a top receiver in 2025, writes CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz, who takes a look at the Toronto Argonauts in the latest from the 5 Things to Know series.
5 Things to Know for 2025: Calgary Stampeders
The 5 Things to Know series continues with CFL.ca’s Don Landry going through the Calgary Stampeders and their revamped roster.
5 Things to Know for 2025: Edmonton Elks
CFL.ca’s 5 Things to Know series continues with the Edmonton Elks and their complete off-season revamp.
CFL Fantasy
Best West Division CFL Fantasy picks for 2025
Which West Division players should you choose for your CFL Fantasy team in 2025? Brandon C. Williams goes through all five teams to help you build your lineup.
Best East Division CFL Fantasy picks for 2025
What are the best CFL Fantasy options for East Division teams? CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams does a deep dive to help you answer that question.
Ranking CFL Fantasy quarterbacks for 2025
Which quarterback will deliver the best CFL Fantasy season in 2025? CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams ranks all pivots according to their fantasy projections for 2025.
CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 1
CFL.ca’s Fantasy guru Brandon C. Williams has four players you need in your lineup and a few you should avoid starting in Week 1.
15 CFL Fantasy receivers for 2025
CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams is back to help you set up your CFL Fantasy lineup, starting with the receiver position.
Insight and Analysis
1 PFF Stat per team for 2025
CFL.ca brings you one 2024 Pro Football Focus stat from every team to help you choose your CFL allegiance for 2025.
CFL stars make their 2025 season predictions
Who is going to win the Eastern and Western Final? Some of the biggest CFL stars played CFL Preseason Futures to answer that and more. Join them and play!
Who is the best pass rusher in the CFL?
Who is the best in the CFL at rushing the passer? Stars across the league weigh in with their picks.
Content Capture
AJ Ouellette, Riders looking to be 'the force' in West Division
Running back AJ Ouellette wants to set the tone offensively for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025.
Brady Oliveira, Bombers' focus 'will always be to win championships'
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are gearing up for a run at a sixth straight Grey Cup appearance, this one to be played at Princess Auto Stadium in November.
Jalen Philpot wants to 'get to 1,000' in 2025
Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot’s goals for 2025 include reaching 1,000 yards receiving and returning the Stamps to the post-season.
Lewis, REDBLACKS 'want all of it to be for winning a Grey Cup'
Eugene Lewis is prioritizing winning the Grey Cup over breaking records in his first season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
Mitchell, Ticats looking to 'be a more balanced offence' in 2025
Getting to the Grey Cup is the main goal, but as Bo Levi Mitchell explains, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are looking to be more balanced on offence in 2025.
Making playoffs 'isn't good enough anymore' for Christian Covington, Lions
Defensive lineman Christian Covington and defensive back Garry Peters are gearing up to go all the way in 2025 with a talented BC Lions roster.