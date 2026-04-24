Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

TORONTO — The CFL will welcome its 2026 Draft class on Tuesday, April 28, with the CFL Canadian Draft.

Football fans across the country can tune into CFL Canadian Draft starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TSN and TSN+ will air the first two rounds live, including commentary and in-depth analysis, before things shift only to TSN+ for rounds 3-8.

All picks will also be unfolding in real time on CFL.ca’s Official CFL Canadian Draft Tracker.

Then the following day, on Wednesday, April 29, the best prospects from around the world will be in the spotlight with the CFL Global Draft getting underway at 1:00 p.m. ET. Teams will have two rounds to select Global players, with the results unfolding in real time on CFL.ca’s official CFL Global Draft Tracker.

CFL social will keep fans up to date throughout the CFL Canadian Draft and the CFL Global Draft while CFL.ca will deliver expert insights and in-depth analysis on draft day and in the days that follow.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall pick and will be the first team on the clock on Tuesday.