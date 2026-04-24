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Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

TORONTO — The CFL will welcome its 2026 Draft class on Tuesday, April 28, with the CFL Canadian Draft.

Football fans across the country can tune into CFL Canadian Draft starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TSN and TSN+ will air the first two rounds live, including commentary and in-depth analysis, before things shift only to TSN+ for rounds 3-8.

All picks will also be unfolding in real time on CFL.ca’s Official CFL Canadian Draft Tracker.

Then the following day, on Wednesday, April 29, the best prospects from around the world will be in the spotlight with the CFL Global Draft getting underway at 1:00 p.m. ET. Teams will have two rounds to select Global players, with the results unfolding in real time on CFL.ca’s official CFL Global Draft Tracker.

CFL social will keep fans up to date throughout the CFL Canadian Draft and the CFL Global Draft while CFL.ca will deliver expert insights and in-depth analysis on draft day and in the days that follow.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall pick and will be the first team on the clock on Tuesday.

 
CFL reveals 2026 CFL Canadian Draft and Global Draft order
The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft and 2026 Global Draft orders have been revealed ahead of the drafts on April 28 and April 29.
 
Where to watch the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft
The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft gets underway on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET and CFL.ca has the details on where to watch.
Mock Drafts
 
Mock Draft 2.0: Who's going first overall to Ottawa?
With the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft just around the corner, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson projects top fits and rising prospects in his Mock Draft 2.0.
 
Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Ottawa take first overall?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson projects the first two rounds of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft following the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
CFL Global Mock Draft: How will things shake out?
Who will the teams take in the CFL Global Draft on April 29? CFL.ca speculates with this mock draft.
Scouting Analysis
 
4 under-the-radar 2026 CFL Canadian Draft prospects
With the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft approaching, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg highlights four under-the-radar prospects to watch as draft boards begin to take shape.
 
CFL Scouting Bureau’s No. 1 prospect Mesidor taken in first round of NFL Draft
The CFL Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked prospect Akheem Mesidor becomes the latest Canadian standout to hear his name called early in the NFL Draft.
 
Biggest needs for all 9 teams ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft
As the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft approaches, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye takes a look at where each team could target help based on roster needs and ratio outlooks.
 
5 burning CFL Canadian Draft questions
The CFL Canadian Draft is less than one week away and CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz asks five burning questions ahead of draft day.
 
Who should Ottawa pick first overall in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft?
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg highlights four potential first overall picks for the Ottawa REDBLACKS one week before the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.
 
1 ideal pick for each team in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz breaks down one prospect who could be the ideal fit for each team ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.
 
Which CFL Canadian Draft prospects are catching the league’s attention?
CFL standouts are already buzzing about the next generation, highlighting prospects making noise ahead of the CFL Canadian Draft.
Historical Draft
 
3 CFL Canadian Draft picks every team nailed
CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaks down three draft picks from each CFL team that have proven their value.
 
Where 9 of the top Canadians in the CFL were drafted
From Nathan Rourke to Tyson Philpot to Brady Oliveira, CFL.ca takes a look at where nine of the league’s best players were drafted.
 
6 CFL Canadian Draft gems that fell way too far
Ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye takes a look at draft picks who slipped through the cracks and turned into some of the league’s biggest draft day gems.
 
A look at the last 7 first overall picks in the CFL Canadian Draft
With the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft just a few weeks away, CFL.ca’s Don Landry dives into the last seven first overall picks.
 
3 prospects if your team needs a defensive lineman
From proven NCAA production to intriguing U SPORTS upside, these three defensive linemen could help teams in the trenches at the next level.
 
3 prospects if your team needs a defensive back
With the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada complete, here are three defensive back prospects to watch ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.
Stock Assessment
 
Which receivers, defensive backs boosted their stock at the CFL Combine?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s Stock Assessments continue with a look at how receivers and defensive backs shifted their draft stock at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
Which linemen boosted their stock at the CFL Combine?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s Stock Assessment returns for 2026 as he breaks down offensive and defensive linemen in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class.
 
2 prospects that could be a perfect fit for every CFL team
With the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada complete, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson identifies two prospects that could fit each team ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.
CFL Combine
 
Top 5 from every drill at 2026 CFL Combine
The CFL Combine is underway with prospects showcasing their abilities in front of scouts, general managers and coaches and CFL.ca has the top five players in every drill.
 
5 CFL Combine participants compare themselves to CFL stars
Which CFL stars do CFL Combine prospects believe their game most closely resembles? CFL.ca takes a closer look.
 
3 CFL Combine standouts who could be the next big thing
Who were the standouts from the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada? CFL.ca takes a look at three who could become the next CFL star.
 
7 prospects who stood out at CFL Combine
Check out who are the seven standouts from the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada that caught CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s attention.
 
6 storylines you may have missed at the 2026 CFL Combine
Miss anything from the 2026 CFL Combine? Not to worry. CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz has six storylines to get you caught up.
 
Sibley, Laing named CFL Combine Day 2 Coaches' Picks
Receiver Matt Sibley and defensive lineman Kyler Laing were named Coaches’ Picks after Day 2 of on-field practice sessions at the CFL Combine.
 
3 players that stood out at CFL Combine Sunday
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson highlighted three players for the final day of the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada in Edmonton.
 
Who's the top defensive player at the CFL Combine?
CFL.ca gathered insights from league decision-makers and CFL.ca’s draft expert Marshall Ferguson to identify the defensive standouts at the CFL Combine.
 
5 toughest matchups at the 2026 CFL Combine
CFL Combine prospects highlight the toughest opponents they faced, showcasing the depth of talent competing for the next level.
 
Rondeau, Henning named CFL Combine Day 1 Coaches' Picks
Offensive lineman Niklas Henning and defensive back Marc Rondeau were named Day 1 Coaches’ Picks on Saturday at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
Who's the top receiver at the CFL Combine?
CFL teams see a deep and talented group of Canadian receivers emerging at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
3 players that stood out at CFL Combine Saturday
Who stood out to CFL.ca’s CFL Combine expert Marshall Ferguson on Saturday? Find out in Marsh’s 3 Stars.
 
Who's the top offensive lineman at the CFL Combine?
Who will be the top offensive lineman at the 2026 CFL Combine? CFL.ca spoke to league sources to see which prospects are standing out.
 
3 prospects that upped their stock after CFL Combine testing day
Three defensive backs impressed in the athletic portion of the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada in Edmonton.
 
3 standout performers that dominated CFL Combine testing day
Who dominated the testing day of the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada? CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson counts down his three stars.
 
3 key storylines to follow at the CFL Combine
From standout practice performances to under-the-radar prospects, CFL.ca brings you three key storylines at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
Full Results: Testing complete at 2026 CFL Combine
The testing portion of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada has concluded. Check out the full results.
 
Louis-Philippe Gauthier runs fastest 40-yard dash at CFL Combine
Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier locked in the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine in Edmonton on Friday.
 
5 players to watch at the 2026 CFL Combine
Who should you keep an eye on at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness? CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg is here to help with five players to watch.
 
5 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL Combine
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson delivers five bold predictions for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
8 players who posted impressive CFL Combine numbers
From Ben Hladik to Tevaughn Campbell to Gavin Cobb, CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look at eight current CFL players that tested well at the CFL Combine.
 
Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash at CFL Combine?
A handful of CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada invitees arrive with elite speed on record, but who will run the fastest 40-yard dash?
 
4 eye-popping stats from CFL Combine invitees
Four standout stats from CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada invitees, highlighting elite college production entering the event.
 
3 reasons why CFL Combine interviews matter more than the numbers
Testing sets the baseline, but interviews at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada reveal who a prospect really is, writes CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson.
 
5 players that raised their draft stock at CFL Combine
From Tyson Philpot to Ben Hladik, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at five current playmakers who upped their draft stock at the CFL Combine.
 
9 facts you didn't know about this year's CFL Combine participants
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz shares nine intriguing facts and origin stories about prospects set to take the field at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada.
 
7 traits scouts look for in CFL Combine prospects
What are scouts, general managers and coaches looking for in a prospect at the CFL Combine? CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall takes a look at seven different traits that team personnel want to see.
 
6 NCAA prospects to watch at the 2026 CFL Combine
These NCAA prospects will arrive in Edmonton for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada looking to boost their CFL Canadian Draft stock, writes CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson.
 
1 position group to watch for every team at CFL Combine
What position group should every team be looking at at the 2026 CFL Combine? CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye weighs in.
 
5 CFL Combine records that jump off the page
From Tevaughn Campbell’s blazing speed to Henoc Muamba’s agility, CFL.ca highlights five CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada performances that still stand out.
 
3 CFL Combine standouts who could be the next big thing
Who were the standouts from the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada? CFL.ca takes a look at three who could become the next CFL star.
 
MMQB: 3 questions heading into CFL Canadian Draft season
With April right around the corner, CFL Canadian Draft season is here. CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at three questions ahead of the draft on April 28.
 
University of Ottawa, University of Calgary top all schools at 2026 CFL Combine
There are dozens of schools (and a professional league) that will be represented at the CFL Combine later this month in Edmonton, led by the University of Ottawa and the University of Calgary.
 
Full 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness roster
View the entire CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness roster ahead of the event in Edmonton from March 27-29.
 
Photo Gallery: Pads on at the CFL Combine
Photos from two physical days of padded practice at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada in Edmonton.
 
Photo Gallery: CFL Combine prospects put to the test
Catch a glimpse of the action as the athletic portion of the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada has concluded.
 
Photo Gallery: The CFL Combine in focus
Prospects pose for photos at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada in Edmonton, Alberta.
Invitational Combine
 
8 advance from Invitational Combine to CFL Combine
Eight prospects have advanced to the next stage in their journeys toward CFL stardom following the Invitational Combine in Waterloo on Friday.
 
Top 5 from every drill at the 2026 Invitational Combine
CFL.ca has the top five prospects in all six major tests at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo.
 
Full Results: Testing complete at 2026 CFL Combine
The testing portion of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada has concluded. Check out the full results.
 
5 players to watch at the Invitational Combine
With the Invitational Combine getting under way on Friday, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson brings you five players to keep an eye on at the event.