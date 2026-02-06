Everything you need to know ahead of 2026 CFL Free Agency
The CFL’s Free Agency period opens on Feb. 10, 2025 at noon ET. Before the market opens, CFL.ca has your one-stop shop to get you ready for the big day with insights, analysis, rankings and much more.
2026 Free Agent Tracker: View all pending free agents
The CFL has revealed the full list of the 2026 pending free agents from every team across the league.
Transactions: Stay up to date on all roster movement
Stay up to date on every roster move across the CFL with the CFL.ca Transactions page.
Insight and Analysis
Landry's 5 takeaways from Free Agency so far
With the market opening in two weeks, CFL.ca’s Don Landry has five takeaways from free agency so far.
3 storylines to watch ahead of free agency
From Toronto’s receiver group to Winnipeg’s backup quarterback plans, here are three major storylines that could shape the early days of free agency.
What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window
The CFL Free Agency Communication Window is open and reports indicate that some of the league’s biggest stars may be on the move.
9 hypothetical pending free agent pairings
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz makes one hypothetical pairing between pending free agents and each of the nine CFL clubs.
3 bold free agency predictions
CFL.ca has three bold predictions for how this year’s free agency could unfold, including rivals potentially switching sides.
5 Key Free Agent Extensions
CFL free agency is about more than new signings, it’s about retention. We look at 5 key free agent extensions that could have the biggest impact this upcoming CFL season.
MMQB: 5 key pending free agent extensions
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg lists five of his favourite contract extensions of the off-season so far, including Calgary Stampeders’ running back Dedrick Mills.
MMQB: 4 impactful free agency extensions so far
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg lists four impactful players that have already signed extensions with their current teams, including BC Lions receiver Keon Hatcher Sr.
3 pending free agents that could break out in 2026
CFL.ca brings you three pending free agents who could take a major step forward in 2026.
Free Agency Most Wanted
FA Most Wanted: A swiss army knife defender
Adarius Pickett is now a free agent and could be one of the most coveted pieces for teams looking for a versatile defender.
FA Most Wanted: A championship defender
Linebacker Wynton McManis offers a lot of championship experience should he decide to test the free agency waters in February.
FA Most Wanted: A breakout linebacker
Linebacker A.J. Allen is a pending free agent and could test the market in February. How much would teams benefit from his services?