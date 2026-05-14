Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 CFL season
On June 4, the CFL returns to action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
CFL.ca has comprehensive previews of each team, features on some of the league’s biggest storylines, and much more, ahead of the 2026 CFL season.
Game Previews
Insight and Analysis
26 questions ahead of the 2026 CFL season
With the 2026 season finally here, CFL.ca’s Don Landry asks 26 questions ahead of Thursday’s CFL Kickoff.
3 storylines to watch in Week 1
The 2026 CFL season begins on Thursday and to get you set for kickoff, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has a storyline to watch in each game.
Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 1?
The wait is over. CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye breaks down all three Week 1 matchups and makes his picks in the first Weekly Predictor of the year.
3 reasons you can't miss Montreal vs. Hamilton in Week 1
The opening game of the 2026 season features Eastern Final rematch between the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes and CFL.ca counts down three reasons why you need to tune in.
3 reasons you can't miss Edmonton at Ottawa in Week 1
The final matchup of Week 1 of the 2026 CFL season features two teams, Edmonton and Ottawa, that are looking to improve on last season. Here’s why you should tune in.
9 non-quarterbacks who could define the 2026 CFL season
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson identifies the most important non-quarterback on each CFL team heading into the 2026 season.
CFL players reveal anonymous 2026 Power Rankings
CFL players anonymously ranked the league’s teams heading into 2026. Who did they put at No. 1 in their own Power Rankings?
3 most improved teams according to CFL players
Which team made the biggest leap this off-season? CFL.ca asked players across the league which club, other than their own, has improved the most heading into 2026.
7 milestones to watch during the 2026 CFL season
From Willie Jefferson’s chase for 100 knockdowns to multiple quarterbacks nearing major passing marks, CFL.ca’s Don Landry takes a look at seven milestones to watch in 2026.
Top of the Depth Chart
Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
In another edition of the Top of the Depth Chart series, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye projects the starters for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including an intriguing receiver group.
Top of the Depth Chart for 2026: Toronto Argonauts
CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz continues the Top of the Depth Chart series with a look at the Toronto Argonauts’ projected 2026 starters, including linebacker Cameron Judge.
Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Edmonton Elks
In this Top of the Depth Chart series piece, CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz examines whether the Elks can build on a strong finish and make a playoff push in 2026.
Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Calgary Stampeders
Kicking off the first Top of the Depth Chart for 2026, Marshall Ferguson takes an early look at the Calgary Stampeders’ projected roster.
Top of the Depth Chart for 2026: Saskatchewan Roughriders
In another Top of the Depth Chart series, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson projects who’s going to start at every position for the current champions Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Top of the Depth Chart for 2026: BC Lions
Who is projected to start at every position for the BC Lions in 2026? CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye offers his best guess in this edition of Top of the Depth Chart.
5 Things to Know
5 Things to Know for 2026: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
From an abundance of talent at receiver to a new man patrolling the middle of the defence, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has five things to know about the 2026 Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
5 Things to Know for 2026: Ottawa REDBLACKS
After a complete off-season reset led by a new head coach, the Ottawa REDBLACKS enter 2026 with fresh expectations. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has more.
5 Things to Know for 2026: Calgary Stampeders
As part of CFL.ca’s 5 Things to Know series, Don Landry breaks down what to expect from the 2026 Calgary Stampeders following their 11-win season in 2025.
5 Things to Know for 2026: BC Lions
In this instalment of the 5 Things to Know series, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg looks at the BC Lions and how they’re shaping up for 2026.
5 Things to Know for 2026: Saskatchewan Roughriders
After a Grey Cup-winning 2025 season, here are five things to know about the Saskatchewan Roughriders heading into 2026.
5 Things to Know for 2026: Toronto Argonauts
The Toronto Argonauts enter 2026 as one of the more intriguing teams to watch. CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye explains why in this edition of the 5 Things to Know series.
3 reasons why each team could win the 113th Grey Cup
3 reasons why Edmonton could win the 113th Grey Cup
Can a Tyrell Ford-led defence help the Edmonton Elks go all the way in 2025? CFL.ca brings you three reasons why the Elks could win the 113th Grey Cup.
3 reasons why Calgary could win the 113th Grey Cup
The Calgary Stampeders returned to the post-season in 2025 after missing the year prior. Can they build on that and go all the way?
3 reasons why Saskatchewan could win the 113th Grey Cup
Will the Saskatchewan Roughriders become back-to-back Grey Cup champions in 2026? CFL.ca takes a look a three reasons why they could do just that.
3 reasons why Toronto could win the 113th Grey Cup
CFL.ca outlines three reasons why the Toronto Argonauts could be in the mix to win the 113th Grey Cup in November.
3 reasons why Ottawa could win the 113th Grey Cup
From a new head coach and general manager, to a plethora of weapons added on both sides of the ball, CFL.ca takes a look at how the Ottawa REDBLACKS could win the 113th Grey Cup.
3 reasons why Winnipeg could win the 113th Grey Cup
As the 2026 season approaches, CFL.ca continues its look at each team’s road to the 113th Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Bold Predictions
CFL players make bold predictions for 2026
Some of the league’s biggest stars faced shared their bold predictions for 2026, ranging from championship aspirations to wild scoring streaks.
The Weekly Say: Who will score the first TD of 2026?
From who will score the first touchdown of the 2026 season to who will win the 113th Grey Cup, CFL.ca’s writers try to predict the upcoming season.