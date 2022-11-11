Setting the Scene
Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Western Final?
The BC Lions will matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final. CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a look at who has the edge.
3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final
The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes meet in the Eastern Final for the first time since 2012. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has three storylines to follow in the game.
Diving into the QBs
RedTag.ca Aerial Report: Western Final
The two top QBs in the CFL this year will share the field in Winnipeg on Sunday, as Nathan Rourke’s Lions take on Zach Collaros and the Blue Bombers. Which QB has the edge, and what do they both need to do to come away with a victory?
Ferguson: Defining the Division Finals
With the Division Finals on the horizon, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson discusses one theme for each of the remaining quarterbacks.
Podcasts
The Waggle | Eastern Final Preview
Donnovan and Marshall Ferguson join Henoc to look ahead to his game against his former team this Sunday, as both the Alouettes and Argonauts are one win away from a Grey Cup appearance.
Insights and Analysis
O'Leary: Winnipeg gets wintery for Western Final
Weather will play a factor in the Western Final, CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary says, after Winnipeg woke up to a fresh heap of snow on Friday morning.
Look Who's Back: Harris returns hungry for win in Eastern Final
After he thought his season was over following an injury in August, Andrew Harris is ready to return for the Toronto Argonauts in this weekend’s Eastern Final. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile writes.
Numbers Don't Lie: 3 Stats that could define the Eastern Final
CFL.ca brings you three stats that could define the Eastern Final between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.
Beverette, Als defence ready for challenge against Argos
After an impressive performance in the Eastern Semi-Final last weekend, Tyrice Beverette and the Montreal Alouettes are ready to take on the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday in the Eastern Final.
Hear from our Insiders
WF Analysis: Monitoring the health of Whitehead and Butler
The BC Lions were without speedster Lucky Whitehead in their Western Semi-Final win, but running back James Butler was a key contributor. TSN’s Farhan Lalji joins us to discuss the health of both offensive weapons heading into Sunday’s Western Final.
CFL Fantasy
CFL Simulation: Loving that home cooking
The CFL Simulation has sized up the Eastern and Western Finals and is liking the home teams.
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' Division Final picks
CFL.ca’s writers have made their picks ahead of the Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday.