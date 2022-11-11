Follow CFL

Setting the Scene
 
Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Western Final?
The BC Lions will matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final. CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a look at who has the edge.
 
Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Eastern Final?
With the Eastern Final set, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson looks at who has the edge.
 
3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final
The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes meet in the Eastern Final for the first time since 2012. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has three storylines to follow in the game.
 
3 storylines to watch in the Western Final
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions meet for the fourth time this season in Sunday’s Western Final. CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at three storylines to follow in the game.
Diving into the QBs
 
RedTag.ca Aerial Report: Western Final
The two top QBs in the CFL this year will share the field in Winnipeg on Sunday, as Nathan Rourke’s Lions take on Zach Collaros and the Blue Bombers. Which QB has the edge, and what do they both need to do to come away with a victory?
 
RedTag.ca Aerial Report: Eastern Final
These two QBs love to take to the friendly skies, as Trevor Harris and McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the league in pass attempts in 2022. Marshall Ferguson digs in to both QBs and what they’ll be up against in Sunday’s Eastern Final.
 
Ferguson: Defining the Division Finals
With the Division Finals on the horizon, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson discusses one theme for each of the remaining quarterbacks.
 
QB Index: The perks of a strong QB room
Zach Collaros and Nathan Rourke are the stars of their respective shows, but their teams’ success this year is tied to the strength of the backups behind them.
Podcasts
 
The Waggle | Eastern Final Preview
Donnovan and Marshall Ferguson join Henoc to look ahead to his game against his former team this Sunday, as both the Alouettes and Argonauts are one win away from a Grey Cup appearance.
 
The Waggle | Western Final Preview
The BC Lions have been one of the hottest teams this season, but a juggernaut awaits in the 2x Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Darrin Bauming of Bonfire Sports helps Donnovan and Henoc look at this Western Final from every angle.
Insights and Analysis
 
O'Leary: Winnipeg gets wintery for Western Final
Weather will play a factor in the Western Final, CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary says, after Winnipeg woke up to a fresh heap of snow on Friday morning.
 
Look Who's Back: Harris returns hungry for win in Eastern Final
After he thought his season was over following an injury in August, Andrew Harris is ready to return for the Toronto Argonauts in this weekend’s Eastern Final. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile writes.
 
Numbers Don't Lie: 3 Stats that could define the Western Final
CFL.ca brings you three stats that could define the Western Final between the BC Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
 
Numbers Don't Lie: 3 Stats that could define the Eastern Final
CFL.ca brings you three stats that could define the Eastern Final between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.
 
Beverette, Als defence ready for challenge against Argos
After an impressive performance in the Eastern Semi-Final last weekend, Tyrice Beverette and the Montreal Alouettes are ready to take on the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday in the Eastern Final.
 
O'Leary: Lions' faith in Rourke rewarded
To an outsider, The BC Lions’ decision to name Nathan Rourke their starter this year could be seen as a leap of faith. CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary learned in Vancouver it was anything but.
Hear from our Insiders
 
WF Analysis: Monitoring the health of Whitehead and Butler
The BC Lions were without speedster Lucky Whitehead in their Western Semi-Final win, but running back James Butler was a key contributor. TSN’s Farhan Lalji joins us to discuss the health of both offensive weapons heading into Sunday’s Western Final.
 
EF Analysis: What Montreal’s Offence Must Do to Win
CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile is joined by MontrealAlouettes.com’s Joey Alfieri to discuss the Montreal Alouettes keys to victory in the Eastern Final this Sunday.
CFL Fantasy
 
CFL Simulation: Loving that home cooking
The CFL Simulation has sized up the Eastern and Western Finals and is liking the home teams.
 
Grey Expectations: Diving into the Division Finals
The Division Final matchups are nearly here and quarterback play will be paramount. CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams is here to help you construct a successful roster.
 
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' Division Final picks
CFL.ca’s writers have made their picks ahead of the Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday.
 
Start vs. Sit: Catching a win in the Division Finals
Only four teams remain, but there is still plenty of talent available. CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams helps you maximize your CFL Fantasy roster ahead of Sunday’s Division Finals.