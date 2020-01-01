Four years later, a look back at the closing of Mosaic Stadium/Taylor Field

Time really does seem to fly by. It doesn’t feel like that long ago, we were saying goodbye to one of the old jewels of the CFL, Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field and ushering in a new era of football in the province of Saskatchewan.

This unexpected but extended off-season has given us an opportunity to look back at some of the best memories of CFL football and if you are a Riders fan, that means moments at the original Mosaic.

Four years ago this week, the old home of the Riders turned the lights out for the final time after a game between the hometown Roughriders and the division rival BC Lions. It was the ending of what was not necessarily a joyful year for Saskatchewan but a night that even a loss couldn’t dampen.

Below is a look back at some of stories that helped give Mosaic Stadium/Taylor Field the ultimate sendoff.