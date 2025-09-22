Your questions answered on the changes coming in future seasons

On September 22, the CFL announced four upcoming changes for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, aimed at increasing touchdowns and big plays, maintaining consistent game flow and enhancing fan experience.

What are the new changes?

1. (Coming in 2027) Goalposts will be moved to the back of the end zones.

Why?

Removes an obstruction for teams trying to score a touchdown

More room for QBs to make unobstructed passes to the end zone

More options for offences starting drives near their own goal line

Better views of the end zone in the stadium and on TV

No more “doinks” from QBs off the uprights

Safer for players

The league projects: 10 per cent more completions in the end zone 60 more touchdowns each year



2. (Coming in 2027) The field will be adjusted: End zones will be changed from 20 yards deep to 15, and the field will be changed from 110 yards to 100.

Why?

End zones: Maintains the CFL having the largest end zone of any pro football league Ensures scoring remains high Preserves the importance of the kicking game Allows all end zones league-wide to be the same size

The field: The 65-yard width will be maintained Offences will start closer to the opponent’s end zone Encourages more aggressive play-calling on third down with offences starting drives 10 yards closer to the opponent’s end zone and field goals being only 5 yards further, despite the shifted goalposts Condensed field and end zones create extra space, allowing teams more opportunities for premium seating in the end zone



3. (Coming in 2026) The rouge will be modified.

Why?

Increase the entertainment of the game by contributing to more aggressive play calling

No more games decided by a missed field goal, or a punt or kickoff that goes through the endzone

No single point when: Missed field goals go wide of the goalposts Punts or kickoffs sail or bounce through the back or sides of the end zone without being touched by a returner

Single point awarded when: A returner can’t take a punt, field goal or kickoff out of the end zone A returner takes a knee



4. (Coming in 2026) Game flow will be improved with team benches moving to opposite sides of the field and an automatic 35-second play clock beginning as soon as the previous play is whistled dead.

Why?

Team bench locations: Avoids lengthy player substitutions Eliminates players running 60+ yards down the field right before a play Avoids unnecessary interactions between opposing teams Consistency across the league – some benches are currently on opposite sides, while others are side by side



35-second play clock: The current 20-second play clock is manually initiated by an official, leading to variability Eliminates inconsistency in overall timing and pace Instills a sense of urgency in players to progress the game and continue a drive quickly



What were the main ideas behind these changes?

The CFL is committed to constant improvement, always looking for ways to evolve and make the game more thrilling, and these new changes give fans even more of what they love.

The league focused on four key areas:

More touchdowns – the most exciting play in football

More consistent game flow and less downtime = more action

Bolder play calls – coaches can take more risks and be more aggressive

Better game experience – in the stands or watching from home, there will be more direct sightlines to catch all the big plays in the end zone

The bottom line: these changes will deliver greater excitement, bigger plays and more entertainment, every time the ball is snapped.

Why are some changes coming in 2026, while others are coming in 2027?

The phased approach provides teams and stadiums with the necessary time to implement structural changes ahead of the 2027 season. It also gives external stakeholders, such as U SPORTS and the CJFL, the opportunity to consider potential alignment at their own pace. These changes open the door for clubs and venues to reimagine premium seating and fan experiences. Additionally, the extended timeline allows for thoughtful consideration of any cascading rule changes, in close collaboration with CFL coaches, officials, and the CFL Rules Committee.

Is the Canadian Football League becoming less Canadian?

The CFL will always be very Canadian. These changes are about increasing entertainment, while supporting and maintaining the traditions of our game, such as three downs, 12 players on the field, the waggle and much more. These changes make our game more exciting and more entertaining.

The league has seen rule changes before. Before 1929, throwing the ball forward was illegal – imagine when the league altered that rule. At one point, the East Division used to play two games with the total score determining the winner, while the West Division played a best-of-three series – imagine that format today.

The CFL, like every other successful, longstanding league, has continually evolved and innovated over the years, and will continue to do so to benefit fans and strengthen the future of Canadian football.

How did the CFL come to these conclusions?

These changes weren’t made in a vacuum. Market research, in-depth football analysis and indirect fan feedback guided the process. The goal wasn’t to fix something broken; it was to make a great product even better. The focus was more touchdowns and more reasons to cheer for your favourite team.

More touchdowns? How?

Moving the goalposts from the front of the end zone opens up a whole new world of possibilities for the offence. Right now, quarterbacks have to be so precise to throw behind the uprights, but the possibility of a “doink” can make it too risky to attack the middle of the end zone. The whole end zone will now be fair-game, giving QBs and receivers more room to maneuver.

The shortened field means teams start closer to the end zone, resulting in fewer yards to cover to get six points.

What does aggressive play-calling mean?

Teams can be bolder, thanks to these changes. With the end zones now closer, field goals slightly further, and modifications to the rouge, coaches are more likely to take big swings on first and second down instead of playing it safe, and we could see gutsier third-down calls too, especially on the opponent’s side of the field.

For example:

Say a team is sitting on the opponent’s 35-yard line. Under the old rules, that’s a 42-yard field goal – pretty manageable. With the changes, that same kick becomes a much tougher 57-yarder. So instead of settling for a long attempt with the opportunity to at least get a point, teams might roll the dice and go for it on third down to keep the drive alive.

Sure, they could punt, but if it sails or bounces through the end zone, the other team starts at their own 40-yard line, which is the same result as making the field goal. So, there’s less reward for playing it safe and more incentive to chase touchdowns.

The bottom line: these changes encourage more action, more drama and more edge-of-your-seat moments for fans.

Will the pace be faster?

Game pace will be more consistent. Under current rules, officials have to factor-in substitutions, game situations, stadium configuration, team readiness and more before whistling the play clock in. An automatic play clock ensures consistent time between plays throughout the game across the league. It also removes an unnecessary burden from officials, freeing them from having to make that judgment after every play.

How will this enhance the fan experience?

Fans on the sidelines won’t have to look past the goalposts and on TV; the only angles that will show the goal posts are those at the back of the end zone.

Think of the potential “Catch of the Year” – the interception made by BC Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr. One side of the field and viewers on TV had to deal with the goalposts when trying to get a glimpse of the highlight reel catch.

The repositioned goalposts will offer more direct sightlines for all the action in the end zone.

With a condensed field and end zone, teams can enhance their pre-game and in-game access to bring fans closer to the action and players.

Will there be more changes to the game?

No further major changes are planned. However, the primary updates will lead to cascading rule adjustments — such as the placement of converts and kickoff locations. These refinements to the rulebook will be addressed through the standard offseason process led by the CFL Rules Committee, which includes representation from CFL coaches, the CFLPA, officials, and league office staff.