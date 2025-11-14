In association with Agency NineSix, a new three-episode short-form limited docuseries – Grey Cup All-Access – will share the stories of three players from each competing team as they prepare to play for the ultimate prize at the end of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) 2025 season – the 112th Grey Cup.
The series will debut on Friday, November 14, before following up with episodes on Saturday and Monday. All episodes will be below after their official release date.
Grey Cup All-access Episode 3 | Win The Day
In this extended final episode, watch the dramatic unfolding of the 112th Grey Cup. Legacies on the line. History awaits.
GREY CUP ALL-ACCESS EPISODE 1 | US vs. THEM
Go inside both the Alouettes and Roughriders’ meetings, practices and CFL Awards night in the first episode of the Grey Cup All-Access series.