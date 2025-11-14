In association with Agency NineSix, a new three-episode short-form limited docuseries – Grey Cup All-Access – will share the stories of three players from each competing team as they prepare to play for the ultimate prize at the end of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) 2025 season – the 112th Grey Cup.

The series will debut on Friday, November 14, before following up with episodes on Saturday and Monday. All episodes will be below after their official release date.