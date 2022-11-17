Images from Grey Cup week
Walkthrough Views: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers enjoyed their walkthrough on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium, ahead of Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup.
Walkthrough Views: Toronto Argonauts
Images from the Toronto Argonauts walkthrough on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
Argos hit the field at Mosaic for Friday practice
The Toronto Argonauts hit the field for their third practice of the week on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.
The stars take the stage for the CFL awards
The 2022 CFL award winners were recognized for their play and contributions to their team Thursday evening.
Through the Lens: Argos centre of attention on Media Day
Players of the Toronto Argonauts fielded questions from reporters on Grey Cup media day ahead of Sunday.
Through the Lens: Bombers take on Media Day
Players of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers fielded questions from reporters on Grey Cup media day ahead of Sunday.
Images: Argonauts strike a pose ahead of GC109
The Toronto Argonauts posed for photos on Wednesday ahead of the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday.
Through the Lens: Bombers hit the turf on Wednesday
Images from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers first practice ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
GC109 Images: Dinwiddie, O'Shea huddle with media
Images of the Head Coaches Press Conference where Ryan Dinwiddie and Mike O’Shea addressed members of the media on Wednesday.
Through the Lens: Bombers arrive ready to attack GC Week
Photos from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ arrival in Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.