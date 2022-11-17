Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Images from Grey Cup week

 
Walkthrough Views: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers enjoyed their walkthrough on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium, ahead of Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup.
 
Walkthrough Views: Toronto Argonauts
Images from the Toronto Argonauts walkthrough on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
 
Bombers, Collaros practice on Friday ahead of GC109
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took to the field on Friday in their day 3 practice ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
 
Argos hit the field at Mosaic for Friday practice
The Toronto Argonauts hit the field for their third practice of the week on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.
 
The stars take the stage for the CFL awards
The 2022 CFL award winners were recognized for their play and contributions to their team Thursday evening.
 
Red Carpet Check In: The best of the CFL Award arrivals
Images from the CFL Awards as the stars walk the red carpet.
 
Through the Lens: Argos centre of attention on Media Day
Players of the Toronto Argonauts fielded questions from reporters on Grey Cup media day ahead of Sunday.
 
Through the Lens: Bombers take on Media Day
Players of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers fielded questions from reporters on Grey Cup media day ahead of Sunday.
 
Images: Blue Bombers ready for action ahead of GC109
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers posed for photos on Wednesday ahead of the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday.
 
Images: Argonauts strike a pose ahead of GC109
The Toronto Argonauts posed for photos on Wednesday ahead of the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday.
 
Through the Lens: Bombers hit the turf on Wednesday
Images from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers first practice ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
 
Through the Lens: Argos take the field for first practice in Regina
The Toronto Argonauts took the field from Mosaic Stadium for their first practice ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
 
GC109 Images: Dinwiddie, O'Shea huddle with media
Images of the Head Coaches Press Conference where Ryan Dinwiddie and Mike O’Shea addressed members of the media on Wednesday.
 
Through the Lens: Argos Arrive in Regina in style
Photos from the Toronto Argonauts arrival in Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
 
Through the Lens: Bombers arrive ready to attack GC Week
Photos from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ arrival in Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
 
Through the Lens: The Grey Cup Arrives in Saskatchewan
The Grey Cup has made it to Saskatchewan. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie welcomes the arrival of the Grey Cup from the Canadian Forces Base in Moose Jaw.