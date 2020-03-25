Follow CFL

Randy’s Road Trip Live

Oakville, ON
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will field questions from fans in a remote live Q+A setting, hosted by CFL.ca’s Brodie Lawson. Tune in here at Noon ET this Friday!
Live @
Argos introduce QB Matt Nichols to media

Toronto, ON
Matt Nichols gets introduced to the Toronto media after signing a three-year contract with the Argonauts last week.
107GC: Zach Collaros post-game podium

Calgary, AB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and quarterback Zach Collaros speak with members of the media following the team's 107th Grey Cup victory.
107GC: Andrew Harris post-game podium

Calgary, AB
The 107th Grey Cup's Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian Andrew Harris spoke to members of the media following the Blue Bombers win.
GC107: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday Walkthrough

Calgary, AB
Select members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats speak to the media following the team's walkthrough on Saturday.
GC107: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday Walkthrough

Calgary, AB
Select members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will speak to the media following the team's walkthrough on Saturday.
GC107 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday Press Conference

Calgary, AB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and players Nic Demski and Jackson Jeffcoat spoke to the media ahead of the team's practice on Friday.
GC107 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday Press Conference

Calgary, AB
Select members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will speak to the media following the team's practice on Friday.
GC107 Live: Fan State of the League

Calgary, AB
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will speak to fans ahead of the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.
GC107 Live: Media State of the League

Calgary, AB
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie spoke to members of the media in his annual State of the League address on Friday at Calgary's Boyce Theatre.
GC107 Live: 2019 Shaw CFL Awards

Calgary, AB
Join host James Duthie as the biggest stars in the CFL are recognized at the 2019 Shaw CFL Awards.
#CFLGameTime Live from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Media Day

Calgary, AB
Join Brodie Lawson and Davis Sanchez with this special edition of #CFLGameTime live from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers media day.
#CFLGameTime Live from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Media Day

Calgary, AB
Brodie Lawson and Davis Sanchez took to the stage in this live edition of #CFLGameTime from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats media day.
GC107 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wednesday Press Conference

Calgary, AB
Select members from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will speak with the media after their first practice of the week on Wednesday.
GC107 Live: Head Coaches Press Conference

Calgary, AB
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer and Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea are set to speak with members of the media on Wednesday morning.
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Regina, SSK
Head coach Mike O'Shea and select Winnipeg Blue Bombers players will speak to the media ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Edmonton Eskimos

Hamilton, ON
Head coach Jason Maas and select Eskimos players speak to the media ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Regina, SSK
Head coach Craig Dickenson and select Saskatchewan Roughriders players will speak to the media ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton, ON
Head coach Orlondo Steinauer and players Ja'Gared Davis, Simoni Lawrence, Dane Evans and Brandon Banks spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference – Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary, AB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and players Zach Collaros, Andrew Harris, Willie Jefferson and Adam Bighill spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's Western Semi-Final.
Eastern Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference – Edmonton Eskimos

Montreal, Que.
Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas and select players speak to the media ahead of Sunday's Eastern Semi-Final.
