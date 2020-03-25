Randy’s Road Trip Live
Oakville, ON
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will field questions from fans in a remote live Q+A setting, hosted by CFL.ca’s Brodie Lawson. Tune in here at Noon ET this Friday!
Live @
Argos introduce QB Matt Nichols to media
Toronto, ON
___
Matt Nichols gets introduced to the Toronto media after signing a three-year contract with the Argonauts last week.Watch
107GC: Zach Collaros post-game podium
Calgary, AB
___
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and quarterback Zach Collaros speak with members of the media following the team's 107th Grey Cup victory.Watch
107GC: Andrew Harris post-game podium
Calgary, AB
___
The 107th Grey Cup's Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian Andrew Harris spoke to members of the media following the Blue Bombers win.Watch
GC107: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday Walkthrough
Calgary, AB
___
Select members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats speak to the media following the team's walkthrough on Saturday.Watch
GC107: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday Walkthrough
Calgary, AB
___
Select members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will speak to the media following the team's walkthrough on Saturday.Watch
GC107 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and players Nic Demski and Jackson Jeffcoat spoke to the media ahead of the team's practice on Friday.Watch
GC107 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Select members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will speak to the media following the team's practice on Friday.Watch
GC107 Live: Fan State of the League
Calgary, AB
___
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will speak to fans ahead of the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.Watch
GC107 Live: Media State of the League
Calgary, AB
___
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie spoke to members of the media in his annual State of the League address on Friday at Calgary's Boyce Theatre.Watch
GC107 Live: 2019 Shaw CFL Awards
Calgary, AB
___
Join host James Duthie as the biggest stars in the CFL are recognized at the 2019 Shaw CFL Awards.Watch
#CFLGameTime Live from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Media Day
Calgary, AB
___
Join Brodie Lawson and Davis Sanchez with this special edition of #CFLGameTime live from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers media day.Watch
#CFLGameTime Live from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Media Day
Calgary, AB
___
Brodie Lawson and Davis Sanchez took to the stage in this live edition of #CFLGameTime from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats media day.Watch
GC107 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wednesday Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Select members from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will speak with the media after their first practice of the week on Wednesday.Watch
GC107 Live: Head Coaches Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer and Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea are set to speak with members of the media on Wednesday morning.Watch
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Regina, SSK
___
Head coach Mike O'Shea and select Winnipeg Blue Bombers players will speak to the media ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.Watch
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Edmonton Eskimos
Hamilton, ON
___
Head coach Jason Maas and select Eskimos players speak to the media ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.Watch
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Regina, SSK
___
Head coach Craig Dickenson and select Saskatchewan Roughriders players will speak to the media ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.Watch
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hamilton, ON
___
Head coach Orlondo Steinauer and players Ja'Gared Davis, Simoni Lawrence, Dane Evans and Brandon Banks spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.Watch
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference – Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Calgary, AB
___
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and players Zach Collaros, Andrew Harris, Willie Jefferson and Adam Bighill spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's Western Semi-Final.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference – Edmonton Eskimos
Montreal, Que.
___
Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas and select players speak to the media ahead of Sunday's Eastern Semi-Final.Watch
LOAD MORE EVENTS