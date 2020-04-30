CFL Draft Live

CFL.ca has exclusive live coverage of the 2020 CFL Draft has hosts Brodie Lawson and draft analyst Marshall Ferguson take you through each team’s picks following the first two hours on TSN.
Ambrosie answers question from fans during live Q&A
Oakville, ON
___
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will field questions from fans in a remote live Q+A setting, hosted by CFL.ca's Brodie Lawson. Tune in here at Noon ET this Friday!Watch
Argos introduce QB Matt Nichols to media
Toronto, ON
___
Matt Nichols gets introduced to the Toronto media after signing a three-year contract with the Argonauts last week.Watch
107GC: Zach Collaros post-game podium
Calgary, AB
___
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and quarterback Zach Collaros speak with members of the media following the team's 107th Grey Cup victory.Watch
107GC: Andrew Harris post-game podium
Calgary, AB
___
The 107th Grey Cup's Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian Andrew Harris spoke to members of the media following the Blue Bombers win.Watch
GC107: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday Walkthrough
Calgary, AB
___
Select members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats speak to the media following the team's walkthrough on Saturday.Watch
GC107: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday Walkthrough
Calgary, AB
___
Select members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will speak to the media following the team's walkthrough on Saturday.Watch
GC107 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and players Nic Demski and Jackson Jeffcoat spoke to the media ahead of the team's practice on Friday.Watch
GC107 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Select members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will speak to the media following the team's practice on Friday.Watch
GC107 Live: Fan State of the League
Calgary, AB
___
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will speak to fans ahead of the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.Watch
GC107 Live: Media State of the League
Calgary, AB
___
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie spoke to members of the media in his annual State of the League address on Friday at Calgary's Boyce Theatre.Watch
GC107 Live: 2019 Shaw CFL Awards
Calgary, AB
___
Join host James Duthie as the biggest stars in the CFL are recognized at the 2019 Shaw CFL Awards.Watch
#CFLGameTime Live from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Media Day
Calgary, AB
___
Join Brodie Lawson and Davis Sanchez with this special edition of #CFLGameTime live from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers media day.Watch
#CFLGameTime Live from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Media Day
Calgary, AB
___
Brodie Lawson and Davis Sanchez took to the stage in this live edition of #CFLGameTime from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats media day.Watch
GC107 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wednesday Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Select members from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will speak with the media after their first practice of the week on Wednesday.Watch
GC107 Live: Head Coaches Press Conference
Calgary, AB
___
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer and Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea are set to speak with members of the media on Wednesday morning.Watch
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Regina, SSK
___
Head coach Mike O'Shea and select Winnipeg Blue Bombers players will speak to the media ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.Watch
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Edmonton Eskimos
Hamilton, ON
___
Head coach Jason Maas and select Eskimos players speak to the media ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.Watch
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Regina, SSK
___
Head coach Craig Dickenson and select Saskatchewan Roughriders players will speak to the media ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.Watch
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hamilton, ON
___
Head coach Orlondo Steinauer and players Ja'Gared Davis, Simoni Lawrence, Dane Evans and Brandon Banks spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.Watch
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference – Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Calgary, AB
___
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea and players Zach Collaros, Andrew Harris, Willie Jefferson and Adam Bighill spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's Western Semi-Final.Watch
