CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1989 Grey Cup

What is considered by many to be the greatest Grey Cup of all time, the Saskatchewan Roughriders walk-off victory over Hamilton in the 1989 game.
SiriusXM Grey Cup Unite Concert
Regina, SSK
___
Tune in to watch Captain Tractor rock the stage at the SiriusXM Grey Cup Unite Concert.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1977 Grey Cup
Montreal, QC
___
The infamous 'Ice Bowl' saw an equipment adjustment by the Montreal Alouettes take over the dynasty in Edmonton in the 1977 Grey Cup.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2005 Grey Cup
Vancouver, BC
___
Edmonton stunned the entire league, using two QBs to get to the Grey Cup game and upsetting Anthony Calvillo and the Alouettes in an overtime thriller at BC Place.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1991 Grey Cup
Winnipeg, MB
___
'The Rocket Delivers' in the coldest Grey Cup game ever, the league's biggest star cements a Grey Cup for owners John Candy and Wayne Gretzky and the Toronto Argonauts.Watch
All Decade Awards
___
CFL.ca is live with the first-ever All-Decade Show, a 20-minute award show packed with stats, highlights and analysis from the last 10 years of football in Canada.Watch
Grey Cup Unite: Fan State of The League
Toronto, ON
___
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will kick off Grey Cup Unite with a special virtual town hall where he will update fans on the league’s plans for the future.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2008 Western Final
Calgary, ON
___
A goal line stand and a dominant performance from the late Mike Labinjo seals Calgary's berth in the Grey Cup.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2015 Eastern Final
Ottawa, ON
___
Greg Ellingson's miracle touchdown grab in the game's final seconds pronounces the return of winning football in Ottawa in one of the most memorable games ever.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2013 Eastern Semi-Final
Hamilton, ON
___
The Tiger-Cats setup their Grey Cup run by taking an overtime win over the Montreal Alouettes in their adopted home of Guelph, Ontario.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2009 Eastern Semi-Final
Hamilton, ON
___
In an overtime thriller, QB Casey Printers and the BC Lions fend off a valiant comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to advance to the Eastern Final as the crossover team.Watch
CFL Game in 40: TDA from 2019
___
Re-watch 2019's Touchdown Atlantic between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts where the Als defeated the Argos in thrilling fashion.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 84th Grey Cup
Hamilton, ON
___
We throw it back to 1996 in one of the most iconic Grey Cup games of all time when the Doug Flutie-led Argos battle Edmonton at a snowy Ivor Wynne Stadium.Watch
CFL Game in 40: BC at HAM Week 9 in 2019
___
Re-watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeat the BC Lions in this wild comeback in Week 9 of the 2019 season.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 99th Grey Cup
___
Re-watch the 2011 Grey Cup where the BC Lions finished their season with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.Watch
CFL Game in 40: SSK at OTT Week 2 in 2019
___
2019 West MOP nominee QB Cody Fajardo got his first start as a Saskatchewan Roughriders in week 2 of 2019 in the Nation’s Capital. It was, however, the two Dominique’s (Davis and Rhymes) for Ottawa who stole the show in their home opener.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 107th Grey Cup
___
Re-watch the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.Watch
CFL Game in 40: WPG at SSK WF in 2019
___
Re-watch the Western Final from 2019 where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.Watch
CFL Game in 40: EDM at HAM EF in 2019
___
Re-watch the Eastern Final from 2019 as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeat the Edmonton Eskimos and punch their ticket to the Grey Cup.Watch
CFL Game in 40: WPG at CGY WSF in 2019
___
Re-watch 2019's Western Semi-Final as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, led by the QB duo of Chris Streveler and Zach Collaros, defeated the Calgary Stampeders to head to the Western Final.Watch
CFL Game in 40: EDM at MTL ESF in 2019
___
Re-watch the Eastern Semi-Final from 2019 where Trevor Harris put on a passing clinic leading his Edmonton Eskimos to victory over the Montreal Alouettes.Watch
LOAD MORE EVENTS