Grey Cup Unite: Fan State of The League
Toronto, ON
___
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will kick off Grey Cup Unite with a special virtual town hall where he will update fans on the league’s plans for the future.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2008 Western Final
Calgary, ON
___
A goal line stand and a dominant performance from the late Mike Labinjo seals Calgary's berth in the Grey Cup.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2015 Eastern Final
Ottawa, ON
___
Greg Ellingson's miracle touchdown grab in the game's final seconds pronounces the return of winning football in Ottawa in one of the most memorable games ever.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2013 Eastern Semi-Final
Hamilton, ON
___
The Tiger-Cats setup their Grey Cup run by taking an overtime win over the Montreal Alouettes in their adopted home of Guelph, Ontario.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2009 Eastern Semi-Final
Hamilton, ON
___
In an overtime thriller, QB Casey Printers and the BC Lions fend off a valiant comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to advance to the Eastern Final as the crossover team.Watch
CFL Game in 40: TDA from 2019
___
Re-watch 2019's Touchdown Atlantic between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts where the Als defeated the Argos in thrilling fashion.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 84th Grey Cup
Hamilton, ON
___
We throw it back to 1996 in one of the most iconic Grey Cup games of all time when the Doug Flutie-led Argos battle Edmonton at a snowy Ivor Wynne Stadium.Watch
CFL Game in 40: BC at HAM Week 9 in 2019
___
Re-watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeat the BC Lions in this wild comeback in Week 9 of the 2019 season.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 99th Grey Cup
___
Re-watch the 2011 Grey Cup where the BC Lions finished their season with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.Watch
CFL Game in 40: SSK at OTT Week 2 in 2019
___
2019 West MOP nominee QB Cody Fajardo got his first start as a Saskatchewan Roughriders in week 2 of 2019 in the Nation’s Capital. It was, however, the two Dominique’s (Davis and Rhymes) for Ottawa who stole the show in their home opener.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 107th Grey Cup
___
Re-watch the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.Watch
CFL Game in 40: WPG at SSK WF in 2019
___
Re-watch the Western Final from 2019 where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.Watch
CFL Game in 40: EDM at HAM EF in 2019
___
Re-watch the Eastern Final from 2019 as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeat the Edmonton Eskimos and punch their ticket to the Grey Cup.Watch
CFL Game in 40: WPG at CGY WSF in 2019
___
Re-watch 2019's Western Semi-Final as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, led by the QB duo of Chris Streveler and Zach Collaros, defeated the Calgary Stampeders to head to the Western Final.Watch
CFL Game in 40: EDM at MTL ESF in 2019
___
Re-watch the Eastern Semi-Final from 2019 where Trevor Harris put on a passing clinic leading his Edmonton Eskimos to victory over the Montreal Alouettes.Watch
Game in 40: CGY at WPG Week 20 in 2019
___
Re-watch the "Zach's Back" game from 2019. After an injury in Week 1 while playing for Saskatchewan sidelined him, QB Zach Collaros was traded to Toronto and then to Winnipeg at the trade deadline. In his first start since his injury, Collaros lead the Bombers in an important game against the Stampeders with playoff implications.Watch
CFL Game in 40: WPG at MTL Week 15 in 2019
___
Re-watch one of the most incredible comebacks of the 2019 season in just over 40 minutes! Vernon Adams Jr. led the Montreal Alouettes to a victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the team's biggest comeback in franchise history.Watch
CFL Game in 40: MTL at CGY Week 10 in 2019
Toronto, Ont
___
Re-watch one of the most exciting overtime games from the 2019 season in just over 40 minutes! Vernon Adams Jr. led the Montreal Alouettes to a victory against the Calgary Stampeders thanks to some late-game magic.Watch
CFL Game in 40: WPG at TOR Week 8 in 2019
___
Re-watch one of the wildest finishes from the 2019 season in just over 40 minutes! The eventual champion Blue Bombers opened up a huge lead only to let the Argos back in the game in one of the wildest finishes in recent memory.Watch
CFL Game in 40: BC at CGY in 2019
Calgary, AB
___
We're rolling out the 10 best games of 2019 in 40 minutes. We start with the Stamps and Lions from Week 3. Re-live the drama-filled thriller that came right down to the wire.Watch
