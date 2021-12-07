GC108 Live: Media State of the League

Commissioner of the CFL Randy Ambrosie will speak to the media at his annual State of the League address.
GC108 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Wednesday Practice
Hamilton, Ont.
Receiver Nic Demski, offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld, running back Andrew Harris and defensive back Brandon Alexander spoke to the media ahead of their Wednesday practice.Watch
GC108 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wednesday Practice
Hamilton, Ont.
Quarterback Dane Evans, defensive end Ja'Gared Davis and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox Members spoke to the media after their practice on Wednesday.Watch
GC108 Live: Head Coaches Press Conference
Hamilton, Ont.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer and Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea addressed members of the media together at the 108th Grey Cup Head Coaches’ Media Conference.Watch
Western Final Post-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg, MB
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to speak to the media following the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.Watch
Western Final Post-Game Press Conference: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg, MB
Members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to speak to the media after the Western Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.Watch
Eastern Final Post-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto, Ont.
Members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will meet with the media to discuss the result of the Eastern Final against the Toronto Argonauts.Watch
Eastern Final Post-Game Press Conference: Toronto Argonauts
Toronto, Ont.
Members of the Toronto Argonauts will meet with the media to discuss the result of the Eastern Final.Watch
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg, MB
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson, quarterback Cody Fajardo, running back William Powell and defensive back Ed Gainey are set to speak to the media ahead of the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.Watch
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto, Ont.
Members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Spoke with the media about their Eastern Final clash with the Toronto Argonauts.Watch
Western Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg, MB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea, quarterback Zach Collaros, defensive end Willie Jefferson and linebacker Adam Bighill are set to talk to the media ahead of the Western Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.Watch
Eastern Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Toronto Argonauts
Toronto, Ont.
Members of the Toronto Argonauts met with the media ahead of their Eastern Final clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.Watch
Western Semi-Final Post-Game Press Conference: Calgary Stampeders
Regina, Sask.
Members of the Calgary Stampeders spoke with the media about their loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2021 Western Semi-Final.Watch
Western Semi-Final Post-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Regina, Sask.
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to speak with the media about the result of the Western Semi-Final.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Post-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hamilton, Ont.
Members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats spoke to the media following their Eastern Semi-Final victory over the Montreal Alouettes.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Post-Game Press Conference: Montreal Alouettes
Hamilton, Ont.
Members of the Montreal Alouettes are set to speak to the media following the Eastern Semi-Final.Watch
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Calgary Stampeders
Regina, Sask.
Bo Levi Mitchell and other members of the Calgary Stampeders will speak with the media ahead of Sunday's Western Semi-Final on Sunday in Regina.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Montreal Alouettes
Hamilton, Ont.
Head coach Khari Jones and select players of the Montreal Alouettes spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Semi-Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.Watch
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Regina, Sask.
Cody Fajardo and other members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders met with the media ahead of the Western Semi-Final against the Calgary Stampeders.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hamilton, Ont.
Head coach Orlondo Steinauer, quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, running back Don Jackson and defensive lineman Ted Laurent of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Semi-Final against the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday.Watch
BC Lions announce Amar Doman is the team’s new owner
Vancouver, BC
The BC Lions announced that BC Entrepreneur Amar Doman as the new owner of the team on Wednesday afternoon.Watch
