Ryan Dinwiddie and Mike O’Shea addressed members of the media together at the 109th Grey Cup Head Coaches’ Media Conference.
GC109 Live: Head Coaches Press Conference
Regina, Saskatchewan
2022 CFL Global Draft Live
Toronto, Ont
The 2022 CFL Global Draft gets underway on Tuesday, May 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET. CFL.ca's draft guru Marshall Ferguson will be joined by the CFL's Head of Football Operations Greg Dick to break down every pick in all three rounds.
Rewatch: CFL Combine 1-on-1 & Indy Drills (LB/RB/DB/WR)
Toronto, Ont.
The CFL Combine presented by New Era continues on Day 2 as Marshall Ferguson and guests bring you live coverage of Part 2 of the 1-on-1 and individual drills.
Rewatch: CFL Combine 40 Yard Dash
Toronto, Ont.
The CFL Combine presented by New Era continues on Day 2 as Marshall Ferguson and guests bring you live coverage of the 40-yard dash.
Rewatch: 2022 CFL Combine 1-on-1 & Indy Drills (OL/DL)
Toronto, Ont.
The CFL Combine presented by New Era continues on Day 2 as Marshall Ferguson and guests break down Part 1 of the 1-on-1 and individual drills.
Rewatch: 2022 CFL Combine Bench Press
Toronto, On.
CFL.ca's Marshall Ferguson and Toronto Argonaut Henoc Muamba bring you the bench press from the 2022 CFL Combine presented by New Era.
Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Post-Game Press Conference
Hamilton, Ont.
Members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers spoke with the media following their OT win at the 108th Grey Cup.
GC108 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Post-Game
Hamilton, Ont.
Members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to speak with the media following the 108th Grey Cup.
GC108 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Head Coach Pre-Game
Hamilton, Ont.
Head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Mike O'Shea spoke with the media ahead of the 108th Grey up.
GC108 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach Pre-Game
Hamilton, Ont.
Head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Orlondo Steinauer spoke with the media ahead of the 108th Grey Cup.
GC108 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday Walkthrough
Hamilton, Ont.
Members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to speak to the media a day before the 108th Grey Cup.
GC108 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday Walkthrough
Hamilton, Ont.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea, defensive end Willie Jefferson and quarterback Zach Collaros spoke to the media one day before the 108th Grey Cup.
GC108 Live: CFL Awards
Hamilton, Ont.
The CFL's best are set to be honoured at this year's CFL Awards.
GC108 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday Practice
Hamilton, Ont.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea, receiver Rasheed Bailey, defensive back Nick Taylor, linebacker Thiadric Hansen, offensive lineman Michael Couture and receiver Drew Wolitarsky spoke to the media ahead of their practice on Friday.
GC108 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday Press Conference
Hamilton, Ont.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer, defensive end Dylan Wynn and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl are set to speak to the media after their practice on Friday.
GC108 Live: Media State of the League
Hamilton, Ont.
Commissioner of the CFL Randy Ambrosie met with the media at his annual State of the League address.
GC108 Live: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Wednesday Practice
Hamilton, Ont.
Receiver Nic Demski, offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld, running back Andrew Harris and defensive back Brandon Alexander spoke to the media ahead of their Wednesday practice.
GC108 Live: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wednesday Practice
Hamilton, Ont.
Quarterback Dane Evans, defensive end Ja'Gared Davis and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox Members spoke to the media after their practice on Wednesday.
GC108 Live: Head Coaches Press Conference
Hamilton, Ont.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer and Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea addressed members of the media together at the 108th Grey Cup Head Coaches' Media Conference.
Western Final Post-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg, MB
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to speak to the media following the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
