On April 28, the CFL announced a new regular season schedule, and that the CFLPA and the league have agreed to a new playoff format beginning in 2027.

These changes are designed to create more meaningful games, better summer experiences for fans, and a more competitive path to the Grey Cup.

Why shift the season to begin Victoria Day Weekend?

Consistent kickoff weekend, aligning with an iconic Canadian holiday and the unofficial start of summer

Creation of tentpole events for each summer long weekend: Victoria Day Weekend (May), Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June), Canada Day Weekend (July), August Long Weekend/Civic Holiday (August), Labour Day Weekend (September) and Thanksgiving Weekend (October)

Establishing long weekend signature events at the stadium, as well as appointment viewing for those at home or at a cottage

More warm weather for fans in attendance to improve fan experience

Better conditions for on-field performance

Will the Grey Cup be played earlier?

Yes – in 2027, the 114 th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan will be played on November 7 th – the earliest Grey Cup game ever

Grey Cup in Saskatchewan will be played on November 7 – the earliest Grey Cup game ever For reference, previous Grey Cups in Saskatchewan: 109 th Grey Cup | November 20, 2022 101 st Grey Cup | November 24, 2013 91 st Grey Cup | November 16, 2003 83 rd Grey Cup | November 19, 1995



How will the new schedule impact off-season events like Combines, the Draft, and the opening of Camps?

Many off-season events will also shift up to align with the new timelines: CFL Invitational Combine | February 26 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness | Week of March 15 CFL Canadian Draft | April 13 CFL Global Draft | April 14 Rookie Camp Opens | April 21 Training Camp Opens | April 24



Why revamp the playoff structure?

More entertainment with four more playoff games

Demands more out of teams in the regular season, jockeying for position until the very end of the season Finishing Top-2 in a division guarantees at least two playoff games, and the chance to play for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals Battles for every win to earn a valuable home playoff game (the home team has won 80 per cent of playoff games since 2021)

Teams must win at least two playoff games to advance to the Grey Cup

Increased potential for new postseason matchups with division-less seeding

How many teams will qualify for the playoffs under the new format?

Eight

Top-2 teams from each division qualify for the Division Showdown, with a Bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals at stake

5-8 seeds will face off in Play-In Games

Nine post-season games (eight playoff + Grey Cup) vs. five previously

9 seed will hold the first overall selection in the following year’s CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft

Does the regular season matter less now?

No – every game carries more weight than ever

Finishing Top-2 in the division guarantees at least two playoff games and the chance to compete for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals, meaning a higher probability of winning the Grey Cup Division winners are more than three times more likely to win the Grey Cup than the No. 5 or 6 seed. They’re seven times more likely to win than the No. 7 or 8 seed Teams finishing 2 nd in their division are two times more likely to win the Grey Cup than the No. 5 or 6 seed. They’re three times more likely to win than the No. 7 or 8 seed

Six different teams can earn home playoff dates through regular season performance, increasing their chances to advance

More teams remain in playoff contention deeper into the season, leading to more games of consequence

Finishing higher in the standings can be advantageous in the playoffs

How does this benefit fans?

Higher-stakes games throughout the season – every game matters

More meaningful playoff races – more drama

More playoff football – more entertainment

Chance for teams to face off twice in the playoffs – more rivalries

A more competitive path to the Grey Cup

How many victories in the playoffs are required to win the Grey Cup?

Previously: teams only needed two (minimum for top seeds) or three victories

Now: minimum of three wins and up-to-four required, depending on standings

Ensures champions are fully tested and victories are well-earned

What other changes are there, besides the addition of the two Division Showdowns and the two Play-In Games in Round One?

Subsequent rounds remain sudden death games

Greater possibility of fresh, exciting playoff matchups due to the elimination of divisional seeding

Due to division-less seeding, Rounds Two and Three now have new names: Round One: Division Showdowns and Play-In Games Round Two: Elimination Games Round Three: Grey Cup Semi-Finals Grey Cup



Do divisions still matter?

Divisions still play a crucial role

Hosting Division Showdown can be considered a reward for finishing at the top of the division

Finishing Top-2 in the division earns teams two home playoff games and a chance for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals

How does division-less seeding work?

The Top-2 teams in each division advance to the Division Showdowns (Round One)

The four best remaining teams, no matter what division, are seeded No. 5 through No. 8

5 hosts No. 8 and No. 6 hosts No. 7 in the Play-In Games (Round One)

Introduces possibility of interdivisional matchups in Play-In Games and throughout remainder of playoffs

Division Showdown winners awarded No. 1 and No. 2 seeds based on regular season record

Division Showdown losers awarded the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds based on regular season record

After each round, are teams reseeded?

Yes

Higher seeds host in the next round

Division Showdown losers host in Elimination Games and winners host Grey Cup Semi-Finals

Can teams play each other twice in a playoff season?

Yes

Division Showdown teams can meet again in the Grey Cup Semi-Finals or in the Grey Cup

How will the post-season look in 2027 under the new format?