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The CFL has finalized updates to the season schedule and a refreshed playoff format beginning in 2027...READ MORE.

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On April 28, the CFL announced a new regular season schedule, and that the CFLPA and the league have agreed to a new playoff format beginning in 2027.

These changes are designed to create more meaningful games, better summer experiences for fans, and a more competitive path to the Grey Cup.

 

Why shift the season to begin Victoria Day Weekend?

  • Consistent kickoff weekend, aligning with an iconic Canadian holiday and the unofficial start of summer
  • Creation of tentpole events for each summer long weekend: Victoria Day Weekend (May), Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June), Canada Day Weekend (July), August Long Weekend/Civic Holiday (August), Labour Day Weekend (September) and Thanksgiving Weekend (October)
  • Establishing long weekend signature events at the stadium, as well as appointment viewing for those at home or at a cottage
  • More warm weather for fans in attendance to improve fan experience
  • Better conditions for on-field performance

Will the Grey Cup be played earlier?

  • Yes – in 2027, the 114th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan will be played on November 7th – the earliest Grey Cup game ever
  • For reference, previous Grey Cups in Saskatchewan:
    • 109th Grey Cup | November 20, 2022
    • 101st Grey Cup | November 24, 2013
    • 91st Grey Cup | November 16, 2003
    • 83rd Grey Cup | November 19, 1995

How will the new schedule impact off-season events like Combines, the Draft, and the opening of Camps?

  • Many off-season events will also shift up to align with the new timelines:
    • CFL Invitational Combine | February 26
    • CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness | Week of March 15
    • CFL Canadian Draft | April 13
    • CFL Global Draft | April 14
    • Rookie Camp Opens | April 21
    • Training Camp Opens | April 24

Why revamp the playoff structure?

  • More entertainment with four more playoff games
  • Demands more out of teams in the regular season, jockeying for position until the very end of the season
    • Finishing Top-2 in a division guarantees at least two playoff games, and the chance to play for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals
    • Battles for every win to earn a valuable home playoff game (the home team has won 80 per cent of playoff games since 2021)
  • Teams must win at least two playoff games to advance to the Grey Cup
  • Increased potential for new postseason matchups with division-less seeding

How many teams will qualify for the playoffs under the new format?

  • Eight
  • Top-2 teams from each division qualify for the Division Showdown, with a Bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals at stake
  • 5-8 seeds will face off in Play-In Games
  • Nine post-season games (eight playoff + Grey Cup) vs. five previously
  • 9 seed will hold the first overall selection in the following year’s CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft

Does the regular season matter less now?

  • No – every game carries more weight than ever
  • Finishing Top-2 in the division guarantees at least two playoff games and the chance to compete for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals, meaning a higher probability of winning the Grey Cup
    • Division winners are more than three times more likely to win the Grey Cup than the No. 5 or 6 seed. They’re seven times more likely to win than the No. 7 or 8 seed
    • Teams finishing 2nd in their division are two times more likely to win the Grey Cup than the No. 5 or 6 seed. They’re three times more likely to win than the No. 7 or 8 seed
  • Six different teams can earn home playoff dates through regular season performance, increasing their chances to advance
  • More teams remain in playoff contention deeper into the season, leading to more games of consequence
  • Finishing higher in the standings can be advantageous in the playoffs

How does this benefit fans?

  • Higher-stakes games throughout the season – every game matters
  • More meaningful playoff races – more drama
  • More playoff football – more entertainment
  • Chance for teams to face off twice in the playoffs – more rivalries
  • A more competitive path to the Grey Cup

How many victories in the playoffs are required to win the Grey Cup?

  • Previously: teams only needed two (minimum for top seeds) or three victories
  • Now: minimum of three wins and up-to-four required, depending on standings
  • Ensures champions are fully tested and victories are well-earned

What other changes are there, besides the addition of the two Division Showdowns and the two Play-In Games in Round One?

  • Subsequent rounds remain sudden death games
  • Greater possibility of fresh, exciting playoff matchups due to the elimination of divisional seeding
  • Due to division-less seeding, Rounds Two and Three now have new names:
    • Round One: Division Showdowns and Play-In Games
    • Round Two: Elimination Games
    • Round Three: Grey Cup Semi-Finals
    • Grey Cup

Do divisions still matter?

  • Divisions still play a crucial role
  • Hosting Division Showdown can be considered a reward for finishing at the top of the division
  • Finishing Top-2 in the division earns teams two home playoff games and a chance for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals

How does division-less seeding work?

  • The Top-2 teams in each division advance to the Division Showdowns (Round One)
  • The four best remaining teams, no matter what division, are seeded No. 5 through No. 8
  • 5 hosts No. 8 and No. 6 hosts No. 7 in the Play-In Games (Round One)
  • Introduces possibility of interdivisional matchups in Play-In Games and throughout remainder of playoffs
  • Division Showdown winners awarded No. 1 and No. 2 seeds based on regular season record
  • Division Showdown losers awarded the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds based on regular season record

After each round, are teams reseeded?

  • Yes
  • Higher seeds host in the next round
  • Division Showdown losers host in Elimination Games and winners host Grey Cup Semi-Finals

Can teams play each other twice in a playoff season?

  • Yes
  • Division Showdown teams can meet again in the Grey Cup Semi-Finals or in the Grey Cup

How will the post-season look in 2027 under the new format?

  • Round One | Two Division Showdowns and Two Play-In Games | October 15-16
  • Round Two | Two Elimination Games | October 23
  • Round Three | Two Grey Cup Semi-Finals | October 30
  • 114th Grey Cup | November 7