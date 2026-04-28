On April 28, the CFL announced a new regular season schedule, and that the CFLPA and the league have agreed to a new playoff format beginning in 2027.
These changes are designed to create more meaningful games, better summer experiences for fans, and a more competitive path to the Grey Cup.
Why shift the season to begin Victoria Day Weekend?
- Consistent kickoff weekend, aligning with an iconic Canadian holiday and the unofficial start of summer
- Creation of tentpole events for each summer long weekend: Victoria Day Weekend (May), Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June), Canada Day Weekend (July), August Long Weekend/Civic Holiday (August), Labour Day Weekend (September) and Thanksgiving Weekend (October)
- Establishing long weekend signature events at the stadium, as well as appointment viewing for those at home or at a cottage
- More warm weather for fans in attendance to improve fan experience
- Better conditions for on-field performance
Will the Grey Cup be played earlier?
- Yes – in 2027, the 114th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan will be played on November 7th – the earliest Grey Cup game ever
- For reference, previous Grey Cups in Saskatchewan:
- 109th Grey Cup | November 20, 2022
- 101st Grey Cup | November 24, 2013
- 91st Grey Cup | November 16, 2003
- 83rd Grey Cup | November 19, 1995
How will the new schedule impact off-season events like Combines, the Draft, and the opening of Camps?
- Many off-season events will also shift up to align with the new timelines:
- CFL Invitational Combine | February 26
- CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness | Week of March 15
- CFL Canadian Draft | April 13
- CFL Global Draft | April 14
- Rookie Camp Opens | April 21
- Training Camp Opens | April 24
Why revamp the playoff structure?
- More entertainment with four more playoff games
- Demands more out of teams in the regular season, jockeying for position until the very end of the season
- Finishing Top-2 in a division guarantees at least two playoff games, and the chance to play for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals
- Battles for every win to earn a valuable home playoff game (the home team has won 80 per cent of playoff games since 2021)
- Teams must win at least two playoff games to advance to the Grey Cup
- Increased potential for new postseason matchups with division-less seeding
How many teams will qualify for the playoffs under the new format?
- Eight
- Top-2 teams from each division qualify for the Division Showdown, with a Bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals at stake
- 5-8 seeds will face off in Play-In Games
- Nine post-season games (eight playoff + Grey Cup) vs. five previously
- 9 seed will hold the first overall selection in the following year’s CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft
Does the regular season matter less now?
- No – every game carries more weight than ever
- Finishing Top-2 in the division guarantees at least two playoff games and the chance to compete for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals, meaning a higher probability of winning the Grey Cup
- Division winners are more than three times more likely to win the Grey Cup than the No. 5 or 6 seed. They’re seven times more likely to win than the No. 7 or 8 seed
- Teams finishing 2nd in their division are two times more likely to win the Grey Cup than the No. 5 or 6 seed. They’re three times more likely to win than the No. 7 or 8 seed
- Six different teams can earn home playoff dates through regular season performance, increasing their chances to advance
- More teams remain in playoff contention deeper into the season, leading to more games of consequence
- Finishing higher in the standings can be advantageous in the playoffs
How does this benefit fans?
- Higher-stakes games throughout the season – every game matters
- More meaningful playoff races – more drama
- More playoff football – more entertainment
- Chance for teams to face off twice in the playoffs – more rivalries
- A more competitive path to the Grey Cup
How many victories in the playoffs are required to win the Grey Cup?
- Previously: teams only needed two (minimum for top seeds) or three victories
- Now: minimum of three wins and up-to-four required, depending on standings
- Ensures champions are fully tested and victories are well-earned
What other changes are there, besides the addition of the two Division Showdowns and the two Play-In Games in Round One?
- Subsequent rounds remain sudden death games
- Greater possibility of fresh, exciting playoff matchups due to the elimination of divisional seeding
- Due to division-less seeding, Rounds Two and Three now have new names:
- Round One: Division Showdowns and Play-In Games
- Round Two: Elimination Games
- Round Three: Grey Cup Semi-Finals
- Grey Cup
Do divisions still matter?
- Divisions still play a crucial role
- Hosting Division Showdown can be considered a reward for finishing at the top of the division
- Finishing Top-2 in the division earns teams two home playoff games and a chance for a bye to the Grey Cup Semi-Finals
How does division-less seeding work?
- The Top-2 teams in each division advance to the Division Showdowns (Round One)
- The four best remaining teams, no matter what division, are seeded No. 5 through No. 8
- 5 hosts No. 8 and No. 6 hosts No. 7 in the Play-In Games (Round One)
- Introduces possibility of interdivisional matchups in Play-In Games and throughout remainder of playoffs
- Division Showdown winners awarded No. 1 and No. 2 seeds based on regular season record
- Division Showdown losers awarded the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds based on regular season record
After each round, are teams reseeded?
- Yes
- Higher seeds host in the next round
- Division Showdown losers host in Elimination Games and winners host Grey Cup Semi-Finals
Can teams play each other twice in a playoff season?
- Yes
- Division Showdown teams can meet again in the Grey Cup Semi-Finals or in the Grey Cup
How will the post-season look in 2027 under the new format?
- Round One | Two Division Showdowns and Two Play-In Games | October 15-16
- Round Two | Two Elimination Games | October 23
- Round Three | Two Grey Cup Semi-Finals | October 30
- 114th Grey Cup | November 7